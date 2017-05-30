Originality has been key to Pirates of the Caribbean — Geoffrey Rush

Not to mention, if you add what the film has collected overseas, Pirates of the Caribbean sits at a grand total of $270.5 million.

Hollywood studios and theater owners are depending on Wonder Woman to boost box office sales at the end of this week.

That distinction is actually quit sad. Final domestic figures will be released Monday. Yet with an adjustment made for inflation, that Mission: Impossible II-led year's total would be $177M. It is a lower start than that of any prior "Pirates" movie since the 2003 original. The sc-fi horror pic has earned $101-M internationally for a global box office of $161-M. Still, they made out just fine.

In China alone the movie will make an estimated $67.8 million. Also the film manages to undercut a potentially intriguing plot point by offering up a predictable outcome. I have to think that Paramount’s release strategy was to combine Baywatch’s Thursday for the win over Pirates’ previews, as they hoped to change the narrative heading into the weekend.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” topped the box office in its opening weekend. That was a down from 2006’s Dead Man’s Chest and 2007’s At World’s End, which debuted with $135.6 million (£105.9 million) and $114.7 million (£89.6 million), respectively. It still recorded the second lowest earnings in the franchise, but it already passed its estimated production budget which was at $230 million.

The latest “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequel cruised to the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend, while the much-hyped “Baywatch” reboot sank. And back in 2010, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time failed to take in enough to turn the property into a franchise. This would be the one day every 10 years that Will is allowed to leave the cursed ship the Flying Dutchman and walk on land. While the number is huge, the Johnny Depp movie did not fare as well as the previous instalments.

Hanging on to the No. 2 spot this week is Baby Groot and the rest of the gang in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2“, bringing in nearly $20 million.

Dwayne Johnson worked hard to push “Baywatch“, even saying “This movie is for the fans!”

The movie which also stars Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom opened with $62 million at the USA box office. And that's with a slight increase in the prequel's screen count, too.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast crossed $500-M domestically, becoming only the 8 film to do so, not accounting for inflation. It’s another sign that franchise fatigue is taking its toll on this series…but only in America.