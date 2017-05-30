Trump is seated between Beji Caid Essebsi, president of Tunisia, and Mahamadou Issoufou, the president of Niger, for his first meeting of the day.

The trip has gone off without a major misstep, with the administration touting the president’s efforts to create a new coalition to fight terrorism while admonishing partners in an old alliance to pay their fair share.

After the pomp of presidential travel overseas, Trump will return to Washington and numerous problems he left behind. In a briefing with reporters Saturday, White House officials shifted uncomfortably and refused to comment when asked about reports that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, tried to set up secret communications with Russian Federation after the election.

Expanding teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands are being recruited to deal with the drumbeat of new revelations about Moscow‘s interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

James Comey, the former FBI director who led the Russian probe until Trump abruptly fired him, is still expected to testify before Congress about memos he kept on conversations with the president that involved the investigation.

His policy agenda has run into road blocks.

The president will need to defend his budget plan, which has drawn criticism for deep cuts to safety net programs. And some are starting to question the chances for tax reform.

As he watched footage of Trump’s meeting with Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other G-7 leaders in Sicily while on Bloomberg television, Ian Bremmer, president of the risk consultancy Eurasia Group said he was witnessing “the first ever formal meeting of the G-zero”.

Indeed, as the G-7 and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation struggled just to hang together, arguing over trade late into the night and splitting six-to-one on climate change, China had just finished hosting a summit with about 30 nations to promote its One Belt, One Road initiative.

Every presidential trip overseas has its share of weird photo-ops.

Trump also took what in his mind were important steps toward Middle East peace – by getting Israel and the Saudis to unite behind their shared enmity toward Iran, even if hisgestures were lacking details in a region where the details are all that matters. El-Sisi visited the White House within three months of Trump taking office.

Trump also declined to voice whether his administration would commit to the Paris Climate Agreement, the global pact to combat climate change.

At a Group of Seven summit in the resort town of Taormina on the island of Sicily, Trump refused to entreaties from the other six allies to maintain USA support for the Paris climate agreement, insisting he needed more time to make up his mind. Cohn would not commit to a timetable for a decision. For them, terrorism, employment, immigration, and environmental protection count importantly in national security.

In Trump’s speech at the NATO summit in Brussels, he did briefly mention the “the commitments that bind us together as one”, but he didn’t give NATO what it wanted: an explicit endorsement of Article 5, which says that when invoked, NATO allies must aid a fellow ally under attack. The consequences of Trump’s performance in Brussels may be less immediately evident – but there, too, there will be damage.

The president also expressed optimism about the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, recalling his visit to Israel and his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, a city he noted is “so precious to so many”.