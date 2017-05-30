In another news bomblet dropped on Friday afternoon, the turfed top-cop announced he will testify in an open hearing of the Senate intelligence committee at a date to be announced later this month.

“I hope that former Director Comey’s testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President”, Warner, a Democrat, said. Mark Warner of Virginia, said Comey’s appearance would take place after Memorial Day. But he made clear it was not his intention for President Trump and other White House officials to use the document to justify firing Comey, which is what they have done. “He was insane, a real nut job”, Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by a USA official.

The statement may well be viewed by the newly appointed Department of Justice special counsel, Robert Mueller, as placing a bright spotlight on the President’s true intent in firing Mr. Comey: deliberate interference with the progress of the Russian Federation probe. But the Post report does signal that the probe of the Trump team’s involvement with Russian Federation has reached the highest levels of the USA government.

The Washington Post also reported Friday that a senior White House adviser is now considered a “significant person of interest” in the Justice Department’s Russian Federation probe.

The day after the report on the memo was published, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced he had appointed a special counsel to take over the Russian Federation probe. The firing was followed by assertions that Trump tried dissuading the FBI boss from pressing an investigation into his first national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

“By grandstandingandpoliticizing the investigation into Russia’s actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia”, Spicer said.

Scavino fired back by reviving the derogatory nickname Trump had given Bush a year ago to raise doubts about his energy level and ultimately defeat him. “He was insane, a real nut job”, Trump said, according to what the Times described as a White House document.

The public will soon hear from recently fired FBI Director James Comey. "I faced great pressure because of Russian Federation.

“I think he has the judgment to sort out among the hundreds of questions that could be looked into”, says Whitehouse.

A separate report in the New York Times alleged Mr Trump had been candid with Russian officials in the Oval Office over his axeing of Mr Comey.

Afterwards, a second official confirmed the broad outlines of the discussion, Xinhua reported.

Trump said he was about to name a replacement for Comey, another effort to settle the waters.

“I just fired the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation”.

Trump had said Thursday he was “very close” to naming a replacement and that former Connecticut Sen.