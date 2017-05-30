Outcome of Trump’s Middle East trip remains a mystery

President Donald Trump must have felt like he was back behind his desk at Trump Tower. The lack of substance from his team on this visit could mean they still haven’t figured out their plans for the peace process, which collapsed three years ago – or that they’re trying to soften up the sides with pledges of friendship, before demanding painful concessions toward an agreement.

But in his public remarks, Trump steered clear of any such language, and did not mention what has been the goal of USA diplomacy for two decades: a state of Israel and an independent Palestinian state co-existing side-by-side. Spokesmen for Hamas and other organizations designated “terrorist” accused Trump of being an advocate for Israel and admonished that “resistance is not terror”.

Clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces on Wednesday as Israeli demonstrators marched through the Old City of Jerusalem to mark the 50th anniversary of Israel’s capture of the city’s eastern half. “There are many things that can happen now that would never have been able to happen before…”.

TRUMP: There are those who present a false choice.

But some Palestinians pointed out the glaring omission.

Trump also offered to play mediator when he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the day before.

“I think this trip was a big success because it was unexpected”, the official said. Jerusalem is claimed by Palestinians for the future state they want to build, and isn’t recognized internationally as Israel’s capital. He’s taken a tougher than expected line on settlements, saying he doesn’t believe they help the peace process, though he’s stopped short of calling for a full construction freeze.

Trump made it relatively easy for his hosts to agree with him by demanding little during the visit.

He became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site in east Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognised by the global community. The most remarkable diplomatic breakthrough involves some of Israel’s most bitter Arab foes, such as Saudi Arabia, becoming tacit allies.

The ancient stones are in a part of Jerusalem that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.The president was joined on the visit by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jew who went to the wall shortly after Trump and said prayers. “So we are telling you right now that Iran will not have nuclear weapons”, he asserted.

Netanyahu, who leads a historically right-wing government, struggled much of Sunday to get his ministers to approve even modest measures aimed at improving the Palestinian quality of life.

Dr Husam Zomlot, a former adviser to Mr Abbas and now the Palestinian ambassador in Washington, said the contours of any deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians were well known to both sides.

But Brom and Shapiro agreed that Trump’s domestic situation does not affect his clout with Israel and the Palestinians.

“I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term”, he said.

“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom”, Trump wrote Tuesday morning in a tweet. “So far there is no reason to be optimistic that this administration is capable of doing that”.