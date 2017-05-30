Oxlade Surprised Moses Was Sent Off In Cup Final

“We live in a society that always wants change but, at the end of the day, football is about making the right decision and every company is about making the right decision”, he told reporters.

The contract status of both players has been a touchy one this season, and Sanchez especially has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe (including London neighbors Chelsea).

“Apart from give him 300 grand a week, because that’s obscene”. I kept patting him on the back, being friendly, while Rob kept on talking to him. It was very exciting to see how quickly things can turn.

“We were prepared for that”.

“You have to say, Wenger was very fearless in playing David Ospina and Per Mertesacker“, Wright told BBC Sport. The team’s performance was incredible.

“For me the contract does not have a special meaning but, because of the debate, I should have sorted that out earlier”, he added.

Mertesacker was starting his first game of the season after spending the entire campaign on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Per Mertesacker has highlighted the faith shown in him by Arsene Wenger, as the Arsenal captain started his first game of 2016/17 in the FA Cup final.

While most backed Chelsea to win the final, not everyone did. The former Bolton Wanderers defender was delighted to have kept Costa at bay.

“I don’t think if my player dived he did it with a real intention of doing it”.

“Sanchez is not an out-and-out centre forward, he likes to play wide and come inside, though I’ve seen evidence this season he can play down the middle and score goals to a high level”.

“A guy like Per, who has won the World Cup, is going to make it comfortable for me”.

“I’m lost for words really – I never thought I’d experience this”, the England Under-21 worldwide added.