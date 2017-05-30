‘Paddington 2’ trailer released: Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson join cast

In this new story, we’ll see him searching for the ideal present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, and when he spots a book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, he’s forced to undertake a series of odd jobs if he’s to acquire it.

Ben Whishaw is back as the voice of the very polite Paddington Bear, with co-stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi, Imelda Staunton and Jim Broadbent.

Paddington 2 hits United Kingdom cinemas 10 November. The first part of the teaser sees Paddington becoming a window cleaner.

Hugh Grant plays Windsor Gardens’ local celebrity, Phoenix Buchanan, a vain, charming acting legend whose star has fallen somewhat in recent years. He is standing in the middle of what looks like a theme park. It also hints that the bear finally manages to buy the gift, which unfortunately gets stolen by a thief later on.

Paddington 2 is produced by multi award-winning David Heyman (producer of all eight of the Harry Potter films, Gravity, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them).

The sweetest little bear in London has returned, after 2014’s Paddington proved a surprise financial success, and even nabbed a BAFTA nomination.

Paul King returns to direct the film which he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. The film was released in late 2014 and earned almost $270 million worldwide.