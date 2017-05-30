Pakistan sees violent protests over power cuts during Ramadan

The army was called out to control the situation after the protesters torched a Levies post.

Countrywide protests in Pakistan against long power breakdowns left at least two people dead on Monday, local media reported.

It is worth mentioning here that PTI workers led by Fazal and local district leadership had stormed several grid stations in the city and forcefully switched on the the power feeders of their areas yesterday.

This sparked further anger among the demonstrators, who then turned their fury towards the authorities and burnt down the nearby police station.

In Peshawar, protesters, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Fazal Elahi, staged a demonstration on Peshawar’s Ring Road.

Responding to the incident, PESCO spokesperson said that load shedding being made in areas where they are facing 70 percent losses. As a result, the traffic flow in the area was halted for nearly two hours. Some of the injured including the deputy commissioner were referred to a hospital in Mardan owing to the nature of injuries they suffered.

“The protests will be held wherever load shedding occurs”. PESCO authorities had assured that their problems would be resolved but no steps were taken to reduce power outages in the area, he added.

In the provincial capital Peshawar, some 800 protesters took over two power stations, demanding government employees continue the electricity supply without interruption.

Sardar Bahadur and two Levies personnel also sustained injuries as the charged protesters pelted stones at them. The protesters blocked the Tangi-Charsadda Road, which affected traffic flow. He added, “It will not be accepted at all that our children will cry for 18 hours due to scorching heat while the WAPDA officers will enjoy airconditioned rooms in their offices and bungalows”, Fazl Ilahi said.