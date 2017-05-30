Pakistani speedster takes dig at Kohli, says not afraid of Indian skipper

India was well on the way to a comfortable victory, reaching 129 for three in 26 overs in pursuit of 190 against New Zealand in the opening warm-up match when rain stopped play here on Sunday.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (40, 59 balls) also got some much needed batting practice while Ajinkya Rahane (seven) and Dinesh Karthik (zero) couldn’t make much use of the opportunity. Cricket enthusiasts are also waiting for Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to play well in the match, as their performance was not up to the mark against Bangladesh. More importantly, Kohli got a fair amount of game time which will keep in good stead.

Kohli, after a well-compiled half-century in the first game, would prefer another good hit out there in the middle along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who looked impressive during his brief stint. The six could have gone into Colin de Grandhomme’s hands but he was a few yards inside the rope and missed the flight.

It was one such day where everything went in favour of India.

Indian players have lately participated in Indian Premier League (IPL) for different franchises.

Earlier, Black Caps’ skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. Former champions New Zealand’s innings lasted 38.4 overs.

Shami struck again when he induced an edge from Neil Broom, reaping the benefits of some tight bowling, as the ball moved away slightly.

Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the opponents at 189 runs.

Bhuvneshwar wrapped up the Kiwi innings by taking the wickets of Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

It was only New Zealand’s batsman Luke Ronchi who top scored and tried to give some resistance to the Indian bowlers with his 66 runs.

James Neesham remained unbeaten at 46 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja got two wickets while R. Ashwin and Umesh Yadav also got their names in the wicket-takers list. India are without Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma in this game. Yuvraj Singh will not play the warm-up match today as he is down with viral fever and en route to recovery.