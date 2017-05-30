Pakistani troopers killed in army’s counter offensive on LoC

Chairman Imran Khan has asked the world community to “get rid of its hypocrisy and double standards” and speak out on the continued “Indian oppression” against the Kashmiri people in blatant violation of United Nations charter and resolutions for plebiscite in the divided state of Jammu Kashmir, media reports said on Monday.

The resolution was moved by the Opposition Leader in PA Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, which was backed by the treasury benches. In his resolution, the mover condemned the human rights violation in the Kashmiri state, saying that Pakistani people would always support Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

In the resolution, the opposition leader also urged the federal government to highlight the matter at global level, especially in the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC).

“The House not only offers pray for the rest of the souls of Kashmiri martyrs but also condemns the suppressive acts of Indian government to curb freedom struggle of Kashmiris”, the resolution said.

The assembly passed the resolution unanimously. He criticised the Kashmir Committee for what he claimed not playing its due role to propagate the Kashmir cause. It also demanded immediate removal of Maulana Fazlur Rehman as head of Kashmir Committee head.

“Besides, the Pakistani government must raise this issue at other worldwide forums to provide relief to the Kashmiris who are struggling for their freedom”, it added.

“The federal government is spending Rs 2 billion annually on the Kashmir Committee which has completely failed to deliver as its performance is zero”, he said.