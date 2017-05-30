Palestinian prisoners end mass hunger strike after securing concessions

Senior Israeli officials told Channel 2 that Israel did not consider the prisoners demands, and said the deal brokered between the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Palestinian Authority was not the result of United States pressure.

“I am especially alarmed by reports of punitive measures by the Israeli authorities against the hunger strikers, including restricted access to lawyers and the denial of family visits”, Zeid said.

“We have explained in detail to American envoy Jason Greenblatt the issue of the prisoner strike and we have called for American intervention to ensure that the rights of prisoners are protected and their humanitarian demands are granted”, he said. Dubbed the “Palestinian Mandela” by supporters, Barghouti is serving five life sentences on charges of involvement in murders committed during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, that have made him a hate figure for many on the Israeli right.

Although the strike is being presented as a victory, despite the rejection of all but one of the strikers’ demands, it should be noted that even that “concession” did not actually come from Israel.

A spokeswoman for the Israel Prison Service confirmed the agreement, but denied the strike had forced the authorities to negotiate over conditions in the jails with the prisoner representatives.

On April 17, around 1,600 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails launched a mass hunger-strike to protest the hard humanitarian conditions in Israeli jails and demand better treatment.

The restoration of the bi-monthly visits, a system that worked until previous year, was one of the demands of the strikers, who also called for the end of solitary confinement, torture, medical negligence and administrative detention, as well as access to education and medical care. Barghouti’s family has denied such claims.

According to a May public opinion survey by the Arab World for Research and Development group, some two-thirds of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the response of Abbas to the strike.

Earlier this month, Israel released footage apparently showing Barghouti breaking his fast.

This week, US President Donald Trump went to Israel and the occupied West Bank, pledging to work towards a peace deal.

