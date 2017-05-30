Parachutist Dies in Crash at New Jersey Fleet Week

The Coast Guard and Jersey City Fire Department Marine Unit retrieved the SEAL, who was taken to Jersey Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

A U.S. Navy SEAL died after his parachute failed to open properly during a Fleet Week demonstration on Sunday. His yellow chute somehow separated from him and landed in a Jersey City parking lot on Hudson Street a few blocks away.

Sunday’s festivities, are part of a weeklong showcase that brings dozens of USA warships and thousands of service members to the New York City.

According to NJ.com, an investigation to determine what led to the parachute’s malfunction is already underway.

On Monday morning, that trend was on sharp display, as both CNN and MSNBC aired disturbing footage of a Navy SEAL’s fatal parachute malfunction.

Several reports from NY and New Jersey news outlets quoted witnesses who said a parachute had become detached and floated to a nearby parking lot.

The Leap Frogs travel around the country performing skydiving demonstrations before large crowds, including the April 9 Padres home opener.

“We heard a smack against the water”.

The aerial demonstration was a coordinated jump featuring the Leap Frogs during a Fleet Week New York event.

The parachutist, whose identity was not immediately released, was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs, a Navy spokesman said. We couldn’t have been more proud of him. “He was just limp in the water”. “It’s bad; very disturbing; very sad”, Bjoern Kils said.

The Navy says the accident occurred around 12:10 p.m.