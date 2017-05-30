Parineeti says comments on childhood hardships misconstrued

To clear the air, Pari took to her Twitter account to make a statement. Following her comments, the 28-year-old actress has been massively criticised for allegedly fabricating the story, particularly by some Facebook users who claim to be from the same school as Parineeti’s. Her revelation, which was meant to motivate women to take charge of their lives and learn self-defence, ended up serving a different objective altogether. The said event at which she poured out about her trials was the graduation ceremony at a martial arts school run by Akshay Kumar.

Kkanoo Gupta, claiming to be from the same school, took to social media to slam Parineeti for “lying through the teeth” about her background.

I guess this is what being a celebrity means. “Create a fabricated sob story of no money no auto etc etc (sic)”, he wrote. Coming down strongly at the actress, the man named Kkanno Gupta said he remembered the auto in which Parineeti used to come to school.

My friends from CJM would probably understand the lies a bit better. She claimed that her family was so poor that she could not afford a vehicle and she used to ride a cycle to school every day which made her a victim of many eve-teasing episodes. I used to fight with my mom and dad saying why do I have to use cycle to school every day.

It added, “My dad did have a auto that he used for his office work but we kids did not use it for school travel”. As a child I hated going on a cycle!

“I know I said this even that day but somehow it’s been misconstrued, about something very irrelevant about me having a vehicle or not!” the actress wrote. If indeed she was lying, she would not have imagined that someone from her school would call her out for this.

Parineeti Chopra recently said that she could not afford to take the bus and cycled her way to school as a student at an interaction with the students of Women’s Self Defence Centre in Mumbai. It is this comment that has now become controversial. Some are supporting Parineeti whereas others have slammed her. She was our neighbours relative in ambala and use to come in auto with her family.

However Parineeti didn’t hold back and clarified her point on social media.