Party leaders differ on Brexit deal in British election event

Then, in fierce clashes with Mr Paxman, Mr Corbyn was asked why he had been unable to get his long-held belief in nuclear disarmament into the Labour manifesto, which backs the renewal of the Trident deterrent system.

Mr Corbyn took the floor first, getting off to a rocky start with questions from an apparently Northern Irish member of the audience on his past association with the IRA, but later finding hit feet – and a rapport with the audience – before losing his cool when questioned on higher taxation.

“We won’t start the negotiations with megaphone diplomacy, threatening Europe with some kind of offshore tax haven on the shores of Europe”, he said in a dig at May’s efforts to handle Brexit.

As the June 8 election looms, May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are attempting to focus on issues where they believe their parties are strongest.

May and the leader of the main opposition Labour Party are used to facing each other across the floor of the House of Commons for the weekly battle known as Prime Minister’s Question time. “We need a PM who’ll stand up & make the tough decisions – that’s Theresa”.

The Prime Minister was seen as best choice to represent Britain on the world stage, lead negotiations on Brexit and reduce net migration, while Corbyn was rated best to improve the National Health Service (NHS), look after the interests of hard-working families and protect older people.

The format calls for each candidate to separately face questions from the audience and be interviewed by seasoned interviewer Jeremy Paxman.

“It’s not on anybody’s agenda, it’s certainly not on my agenda and, do you know what, I had a very nice chat with the Queen”, he said.

He was pressed by Mr Paxman over comments he made following the Argentine invasion of the Falklands that “young unemployed men” were being sent to the South Atlantic to die in pursuit of a “Tory plot”.

He said he described the death of Osama Bin Laden as a “tragedy” because he wanted him to be arrested and put on trial. “And he could have been”, he said.

For Labour, shadow cabinet member Barry Gardiner said of Mr Corbyn: “Jeremy connected with the audience”.

She added: “I’ve been clear talking about a second independence referendum in Scotland at this time”.

Mrs May promised a consultation document would be published and that she would listen to charities and voters on where the cap should be, adding that the social care system would “collapse” without reform.

When asked how much the United Kingdom was prepared to pay Brussels, she said: “It isn’t a question of what it’s worth paying to get out, it’s a question of what is going to be the right deal for us to leave the European Union, which will stop us from paying huge sums of money into the EU every single year, which will enable us to have control of our money, of our borders and our laws”.