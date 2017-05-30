Patric Hornqvist good to go for Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1

Jake Guentzel scored a tie-breaking goal with three minutes remaining as the Pittsburgh Penguins survived a furious Nashville Predators rally to eke out a 5-3 victory in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday.

Nashville goal overruled: At 7:32 of the first period, the Predators appeared to take a 1-0 lead on a slap shot from above the right-wing circle by defenseman P.K. Subban. Malkin, Conor Sheary and Nick Bonino each scored in the first period to send the Penguins into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead.

The dominant matchup was clear: Pittsburgh’s top two lines, centred by Crosby and Malkin, versus Nashville top two defence pairs, featuring Subban and Mattias Ekholm and Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis.

While the Stanley Cup Final is a significantly bigger stage than the Predators have played on before in their history, they are prepared for the task in front of them against the Penguins.

Guentzel snapped an eight-game goalless drought to help the defending champions escape after blowing a three-goal lead.

On Monday, during his annual state of the league address before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bettman was asked about the treatment of Crosby as well as Rutherford’s comments.

This is the Predator’s first ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, but the sixth for the Penguins.

As warmups began at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh Penguins winger Carl Hagelin was on the ice but as one of 13 forwards.

How will you be watching the game? “The way Webby and I look at it, we’re not going to change our game for any different line”.

“The impact of that moment and then the chain of events that happened after that with the penalty kills I think changed the course of the game”, Predators coach Peter Laviolette said.

Matt Murray, the 23-year-old starting goaltender for Pittsburgh, has already won a Cup and is fresh because an injury cost him the first two rounds as Marc-Andre Fleury got the Penguins through. “Back-to-back Finals, and we’re excited”. Nashville has had a very balanced attack in the postseason, with seven players recording 10 or more points.

Another injury has befallen the Nashville Predators, who won’t have forward Colin Wilson available for Game 1. Let’s just hope the Penguins end with a happy ending.

One no-doubter for each side is the starting goaltenders. The Predators lead all playoff teams in defense, giving up an average of 1.81 goals.

The Lightning had been rumored to host the event, which will take place January 27-28 at Amalie Arena, but the Olympics remained the elephant in the room. “I was having a lot of fun playing some games”. As they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Cup, let’s look back at the journey that brought them here -complete with the highs, lows, and everything in between.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan made the announcement after the optional morning skate Monday, confirming that the 30-year-old Swede would be back and was 100 percent healthy. In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Ottawa Senators, he was on the receiving end of some extra curricular activity, including this water bottle squirt from Mike Hoffman during the game. Based on how well the two games off worked for Sheary, Sullivan had to be tempted to try the same strategy with Guentzel.

“Those are memories I’ll always keep; the support from the fans, the atmosphere in the building and the fun I had winning those games”, Fleury said.