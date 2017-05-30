Patric Hornqvist: Patric Hornqvist will play in Game 1 of SCF

The Penguins closed the book on Ottawa’s underdog story. Mike Fisher is the only Nashville player who has been in a Stanley Cup Final.

And that momentum picked up once the team reached the playoffs. The Predators have been as dominant as anyone this spring.

The Penguins are looking to win the Stanley Cup for the fifth time. Nashville has put up multiple goals in all but two playoff games this year. There’s nothing fluky about this team. These guys are skilled and hard to play against. Several top Western Conference players (Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Getzlaf) have been shut down this postseason. That’s because no team in the playoff field has been more impressive from the net outward.

Rinne has been the standout in this series. He’s towering and athletic, adept at swallowing rebounds. They’ve proved that their offensive boom and brick wall defense and goal-tending can be Stanley Cup worthy. He believes the championship experience of Crosby and the Penguins gives them the edge.

Sullivan was referring to Ottawa, where Erik Karlsson is the elite two-way defenseman on a team that plays a smothering style. 1 and 2 in post-season scoring.

“He’s been unbelievable. I don’t know where I would be without Fleury’s mentorship, his advice”, Murray said after the Penguins won the Stanley Cup past year. They have taken every Game 1 this postseason and done it on the road each time. But Laviolette might not be able to get one of those pairs out against Crosby or Malkin during games in Pittsburgh because the home team can make the last change. Without Letang, the defence lacks a true No. 1 defenceman, but Pittsburgh has received elevated performances from a number of players including Justin Schultz (CAN), Trevor Daley (CAN), Brian Dumoulin (USA) and Olli Maatta (FIN). Now that group matches up against Crosby, Malkin, Nick Bonino and Matt Cullen.

“Ready to rock. Excited about Game 1“, Fisher told the Tennessean.

The team ranks eighth on penalty kill (85.5%) and second (25.0%) on the power play during the playoffs. Murray’s best has been better than Rinne’s best across the past two seasons. Predators center Colton Sissons did have five shots on goal in the first 40 minutes. It wasn’t the first time Sissons scored goals in bunches. This rest factor was huge against Anaheim as we saw the Ducks run out of gas in the third period game after game after game, especially on games after travel.

Nevermind the fact that there were four blown calls by the officials against Pittsburgh in said overtimes – including a trip by center man and Putin sympathizer Evgeni Malkin, a missed slash call, an offsides and a high stick that went uncalled as well. He’s even chipped in three assists.

Hey, remember Harry Zolnierczyk’s 60 games as a Sound Tiger and two as an Islander in the 2014-15 season? Sign me up for that. “But this group of players has a will to win as a group more so than any other group I’ve been around”. “I thought I had chances but sometimes they don’t go your way”.

“It’s not textbook”, said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby. His shot suppression numbers are among the best in the league. Nashville is on the path to winning their first Stanley Cup and they’re very capable of doing so. Make no mistake, Subban is seeing the majority of the tougher match-ups over Josi and he’s crushing them, too. Head Coach of the Preds Peter Laviolette, both won the Cup in those roles with the Carolina Hurricanes, now they are facing each other… and of course, P.K. Subban making his first Cup final… redemption, revenge, history… sounds like the making of a good serial drama, and that is exactly what it will be, played out over the next couple of weeks, with twists and turns, heroes and villains and a champion.