Peace Now rallies for Palestinian state, end of Israeli occupation

Critics will say USA foreign policy is for sale to the highest bidder under Trump, the billionaire dealmaker.

“I had a meeting this morning with President Abbas and can tell you that the Palestinians are ready to reach for peace”, Mr Trump said in a speech toward the end of his visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories as part of his maiden trip overseas as president. “But with determination, compromise and the belief that peace is possible, Israelis and Palestinians can make a deal”, he said.

The White House said that in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday, “President Trump underscored the United States´ ironclad commitment to Israel´s security, including to the maintenance of Israel´s qualitative military edge”.

The continuation of the current stalemate is in the interest of neither Israelis nor Palestinians, though the Palestinians are having rough time due to Israel’s cruel occupation and continuous violation of their rights.

However, he noted that if the suicide bomber were Palestinian and the young victims Israelis, the reaction of Palestinian leaders would have been different. “I can live with either one”. Trump specifically raised the issue of the Palestinian Authority subsidizing the families of Palestinians who were killed attacking Israelis or who are in jail because they attacked Israelis.

The Knesset held a special session to mark Jerusalem Day. Since 1967, the worldwide community – including the USA – has refused to officially recognize eastern Jerusalem and its Jewish holy sites as part of Israel.

Trump has spoken of being a mediator, arbitrator or a facilitator in the peace process between Palestine and Israel. And without real progress in that direction, suggestions that Saudi Arabia will openly engage with the Jewish state in serious ways will remain fanciful.

In becoming the first sitting President to visit the Western Wall – Judaism’s holiest site for prayer – Trump could have implicitly endorsed Israeli sovereignty over the Old City of Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said, “We just finished the visit of US President Trump, the president of our biggest ally”, according to Jerusalem Online.

Trump also visited Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, and left what many noted was a brief message compared to his predecessor’s.

Prior to his trip to Israel, Trump visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday where he met up with Muslim leaders. He vowed to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons and touted the possibility of a regional framework for peace, conditioned on the Arab world recognizing Israel’s “vital role”.