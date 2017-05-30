Pelosi: Trump ‘disrespected our closest allies’ at North Atlantic Treaty Organisation

In the entire foreign trip of Donald Trump as a president, he got pleasing applaud at Riyadh and Jerusalem when he used harsh words for Iran.

The US President touted the G7 summit in Sicily as being a “tremendously productive meeting” to help strengthen America’s bonds. After the presidential election, the Continent’s leaders always figured they’d be going it alone without the Brexit-loving, free trade-bashing, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation skeptic. American officials have also expressed concern, seeing as The Daily Beast noted that at least one US State Department employee said Trump’s performance was “loud and tacky” like a “drunk tourist”.

The White House had hoped to use Trump’s five-stop trip as a moment to reset. And, one of them went to Mexico …

For them, Washington is no longer the dependable ally. Europe was not impressed. In an op-ed by its editor, Klaus Brinkbaumer, the paper said the global community can’t wait till it “finds a way to circumvent the White House and free itself of its dependence on the U.S”.

“He did not make a decision not to say it”, his national security adviser Gen HR McMaster said, insisting that Trump’s participation in a ceremony to unveil a memorial to 9/11 was an implicit endorsement of Article 5.

And Germany’s financial newspaper Handelsblatt dubbed him “Boor-in-Chief”.

Trump’s appearance in Brussels was particularly galling to the Germans, who after months of painstaking relationship building with Trump – including Merkel’s invitation to his daughter Ivanka for a G20 women’s summit in Berlin – found themselves under attack from him on two fronts. But from Brussels to Sicily, there were uneasy smiles, awkwardness and no disguising rifts on a range of issues – from trade and immigration to sanctions on Russian Federation and climate change. “Scotland? He said he had opened a club”.

But in the end, officials said, the result was better than they had feared.

German officials told Süddeutsche Zeitung that Trump and his aides were under the impression America had separate trade deals with each individual European Union country.

The biggest idea of Trump’s trip was to reorient USA foreign policy in the Middle East against Iran.

Recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron squeezed Trump’s hand so hard that the American’s knuckles turned white, and spoke only French when the two chatted before the cameras. “Trump wanted to let go, but Macron squeezed even harder until his knuckles turned white”, was the Der Spiegel’s description of an iconic nearly sumo-like standoff between the two leaders. In Brussels, various other parties also lead the meeting.

At a press conference a few days ago, the House minority leader also criticized Trump’s choice for the first country to visit, according to cnsnews.com, saying, “I thought it was unusual for the President of the United States to go to Saudi Arabia first”.

Commentators obsessed over the looks on European leaders’ faces as Trump lectured them for not contributing enough on defense.

Italian newspapers noted the disappointment of Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in his efforts to get USA backing for a new partnership between G-7 nations and Africa involving aid and investment in a bid to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean.

Indiana Senator Todd Young is shrugging off German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s warnings Europe needs to rethink its alliance with the U.S. He said he’d announce later whether the USA would remain part of the voluntary accord.

The Guardian newspaper’s Jon Henley, the paper’s European affairs correspondent, argued in his assessment of Trump’s visit: “It may, mercifully, have passed off without apocalyptic mishap, but Donald Trump’s first transatlantic trip as US president still left European leaders shaken”.