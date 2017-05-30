Penguins defeat Predators 5-3 in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

Mike Sullivan made a major impact for the Pittsburgh Penguins and some National Hockey League history with his coach’s challenge in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

After Subban’s goal was wiped out, the Penguins scored three goals on five shots later in the first period.

Bonino sealed it with an empty-netter.

Pittsburgh had the fewest shots by a winning team in a Cup Final game with 12.

Finally, a shot from the Penguins.

Rookie Jake Guentzel fired the puck past Rinne with 3:17 left in regulation to put the Penguins ahead to stay in a back-and-forth 5-3 victory on Monday night.

Not everything, though. Pittsburgh’s second goal came after Nashville’s Calle Jarnkrok laid his stick on Patric Hornqvist’s skate in front of the net, and Hornqvist went down – it was either a very artful trip or a phantom call, but as it happened Nashville’s James Neal was cross-checking Trevor Daley at about the same time. “We showed a lot of character and I felt we played a great game”. The Predators have outshot the Penguins 14-0 since falling behind 3-0 with 17 seconds remaining in the first period.

Ryan Ellis, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau scored for the Predators. Matt Murray made 23 saves.

Even on nights when they blow a three-goal lead, they go an entire period (and then some) without registering a single shot and the opponent is fresher, quicker and, for long stretches, demonstrably better.

They attempted just six shots in the period.

Then. well, the catfish got thrown on the ice, and that meant there were more catfish thrown on the ice in the second period than the Penguins managed shots on goal. With 6:31 left the shots were 25-8. The goal is the defenseman’s fifth of the playoffs. Early the Predators were closer to controlling the game than Pittsburgh was, and they broke through. And this was in Pittsburgh. And to cap it off, as the period died Pittsburgh’s Nick Bonino drove the zone and flipped a soft one-handed backhand to the net, and Rinne’s goal stick sent a flawless pass to Ekholm’s thigh, and the puck bounced back in with 17 seconds left: 3-0 Penguins after one period, just as it was presumably supposed to be, or something. Conor Sheary scored 65 seconds later. Chris Kunitz set him up with a ideal cross-ice feed.

Ryan Ellis celebrates a goal for the Predators.

. And with just 16.1 seconds left in the first, Rinne poked Bonino’s centering pass and the deflected puck bounced off Mattias Ekholm and into the goal.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne allowed four goals on 11 shots.

Credit to Sullivan, too; he had Crosby’s line out against Nashville’s third defense pair, a matchup he tried to create often in Game 1. Malkin scored 15:32 into the first period.

The Penguins are 11-2 in the playoffs when scoring first.

It’s Malkin’s eighth goal of the playoffs. Part of his job title is to alert coach Mike Sullivan when to challenge a call. Nashville tied the game.

The team opened Bridgestone Arena for fans, with the line wrapping around the building. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – This is what the Pittsburgh Penguins do. The team announced Wilson was out just prior to the start of warmups.

With hundreds of them heading to Pittsburgh, Pens supporters have taken some precautions to stop the visitors from getting fish into PPG Paints Arena. Veteran Pekka Rinne is making his first start in the Cup Final for Nashville, while Matt Murray is back after winning the title a year ago.

Chris Kunitz, who scored the double-overtime victor in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final to push the Penguins to this point, faked Rinne and dished to Sheary, camped out near the right post.

In addition to Fisher, Nashville could get forward Craig Smith back after the forward missed 12 of the past 13 games with an undisclosed injury.