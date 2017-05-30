Penguins escape with Game 1 win

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 5-3 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals.

It looked like a repeat of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against Ottawa, when the Penguins poured in four goals in the first period of a 7-0 rout. Two quick goals in the third period tied it at 3, as they completed the three-goal comeback against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh Penguins’ Brian Dumoulin (8) and Carter Rowney (37) celebrate with Nick Bonino after Bonino’s goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, May.

In the third period, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau each scored a goal for the Predators, making it a tie game. The next shot he faced was Guentzel’s goal with 3:17 to play. Bonino tallied an empty-netter to make it 5-3 with 62 seconds remaining.

Containing Crosby and Malkin was a top priority for Nashville heading into the final with the Penguins duo – chasing their third Cup together – ranked Nos.

The Penguins, who led the league in scoring, stressed before Game 1 that the best way to keep the Predators at bay was by taking the puck and spending copious amounts of time around Rinne.

The 19,000 yellow-clad natives inside PPG Paints Arena grew a little more restless each time the Penguins crossed the blue line and didn’t fling a puck toward Pekka Rinne.

It’s Malkin’s eighth goal of the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a habit this postseason out of struggling through games, getting outplayed for long stretches, and then somehow finding a way to scratch out a win.

Sullivan is now 2 for 2 in challenging goals in the playoffs. When you’re playing a team like Nashville that has a balanced attack you have to have some pushback, and I don’t think in the second period we had any pushback.

Bonino added the third goal in just over four minutes and third on seven shots to beat Rinne, a star through the first three rounds who gave up three goals total in a first round sweep of Chicago.

This story has been corrected to show Penguins shot drought was 37 minutes. “We hear the commentary: ‘Well, it was just offside by a bit, his skate was in the air.’ But the fact of the matter is, it’s our job to make sure the rules are complied with, and the video replay, through the coach’s challenge on offsides, has worked exactly as we hoped it would”.

As of Monday night, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub for Game 3 or 4 in Nashville was $1,000.

Guentzel scored his playoff-leading 10th goal, though he snapped a personal eight-game drought.

Another injury has befallen the Nashville Predators, who won’t have forward Colin Wilson available for Game 1. The Predators, who crashed the NHL’s biggest stage for the first time behind Rinne and a group of talented defenseman, were hardly intimidated by the stakes, the crowd or the defending champions, trying to become the first repeat victor since Detroit in 1998.

“As bad as it seemed, we still found a way to get back into it”, Predators’ captain Mike Fisher said.

“We weren’t hard enough, weren’t skating, just didn’t play the way we normally play or the way we know how”, said defenseman Justin Schultz.

Shortly before Malkin opened the scoring, Murray came up in some discomfort after a save and stayed down on one knee in the crease as the play went the other way. Sullivan called wingers Carl Hagelin and Jake Guentzel game-time decisions.