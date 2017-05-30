Penguins’ Fleury still the odd No. 1 out: Arthur

Of the Penguins who lingered in the dressing room after their 3-2 win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final, arguably none tended to use profanity less than Olli Maatta, the baby-faced 22-year-old defenseman with the well-earned reputation for maturity.

“To duplicate (Game 3) is going to be hard, but we’ve got to have the same mindset, dedication and focus to start the game”, Karlsson said before the game. As I said, these decisions are very hard.

Head coach Guy Boucher said Friday morning that he would be a game-time decision for Game 4. But the Penguins should go back to Fleury in Game 4 given the way he’s played all post-season.

Murray replaced Fleury in the first period of Game 3 after the Senators scored four times on nine shots against the starter. Murray allowed just one goal on 20 shots and Sullivan decided to make the switch with Pittsburgh trailing Ottawa 2-1 in the best-of-seven affair. And after recording two of his best seasons, with.920 and a.921 save percentages, he was displaced by Murray last season, and it led to a Cup. “I’ve had to come back from injury before this year, and basically tried not to think about it, just kind of jump in and just play”.

Whoever gets the start, it must be a team effort in evening up the series.

Eleven of the Senators’ 15 playoff games have been decided by a goal with eight resulting in wins (8-3-0).

“They caught a lucky bounce tonight on the redirect that ended up being a difference maker”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. Hornqvist is the Penguins’ best net-front presence, which they need more of because Senators goaltender Craig Anderson is tracking the puck so well.

They’ve not only kept the Pens off the scoreboard, but limited them to just under 28 shots per-game – a far cry from the 33.5 Pittsburgh averaged during the regular season.

Malkin leads the National Hockey League in playoff scoring (20 points), with Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby tied for fourth with 15 points each.

Ottawa usually wins games by one or two goals but they came into Wednesday’s contest knowing they had to create more offense, after failing to register a shot on goal for nearly 19 minutes in a game two loss on Monday. “They scored one and took the momentum and got the crowd in it and then had some favourable bounces and that was the difference”.

It’s the sort of game that serves as a reminder of why the Penguins are the defending champions.

Making his first playoff start since his Cup-winning victory last spring, Matt Murray made 24 saves for the Penguins.

First, there’s the way Fleury has played this post-season.

The power play was a big reason why Ottawa couldn’t get it done. Wednesday was the third time in the last five games the Penguins were flat, and that’s extremely concerning. They can make the task monumental if they can push Pittsburgh to the brink of elimination in Game 4 Friday night at home.

Each has taken turns scoring in this series but not frequently enough to keep up with the more balanced (and healthy) Senators attack in this series, where they’ve been outscored 7-2. It was also his first career playoff goal in 47 games.

Has Fleury been at the very, very, very top of his game in these playoffs?

The Penguins began this game already without defensemen Kris Letang (who hasn’t played in these playoffs) and Justin Schultz.

“I found that we fumbled a lot of pucks”.

“I feel that the animosity level is getting a little bit higher, the competition”, Ottawa defenseman Dion Phaneuf said.