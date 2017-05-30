Penguins make shots count

With 17 seconds remaining in the first period, Bonino one-armed a puck toward the net and it bounced off of Mattias Ekholm’s leg and past Rinne. But as you can imagine, they lost some starch with the lost goal. Instead, they are the reigning incumbent, led by Captain Canada, he of the Golden Goal, who looks to elevate his legendary status to yet another stratosphere.

And then things settled down.

After not even needing to shoot the puck to score the third goal with seconds to go in the first period, the Pens didn’t even register a shot in the second, the first time that’s happened in team history in the playoffs.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

Ryan Ellis had a power-play goal in the second period for Nashville, followed by Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau in the third to tie it 3-3. “You know”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said, “I’d rather be up 1-0 and having my guys say we stole [the game]”.

Nashville came into the playoffs as the number sixteen seed with few expectations, but after a four game sweep of the perennial power Chicago Blackhawks where they conceded just three times, Nashville proved they were a serious contender.

Pittsburgh jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first frame of this game, scoring a flurry of goals in the latter half of the first period. Pittsburgh went almost 37 minutes without a shot on net.

Chris Kunitz, who scored the double-overtime victor in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final to push the Penguins to this point, faked Rinne and dished to Sheary, camped out near the right post. “Right now we’re all disappointed”, Josi said. From there, we played solid. Surely, they would get a shot.

The Predators were a ideal 3-0 on the road in Game 1 during the playoffs.

The Penguins were outshot 26-12 and went 37 minutes without managing to get one puck on Rinne, the best goalie in the playoffs and the main reason the Predators are on their sport’s biggest stage for the first time.

It was a classic Subban goal, a laser wrist shot that cleanly beat Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray at 7:13 of the first. This is the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final, and the first time in National Hockey League history that a 16th seed has advanced that far in the playoffs. I don’t think it’s Xs and Os. The 6-5 Finnish goaltender has posted two road shutouts and allowed just 1.81 goals in the playoffs, the second lowest goals against average of any conference champion ever.

Well, hold up. Let’s rewind, back to that eighth on-goal attempt, less an actual shot than Penguins center Nick Bonino arriving at the arcade with a sleeve of quarters and pulling the plunger on the pinball machine. The coaching staff was trying to be proactive and trying to find ways to maybe cut his minutes a little bit so that we would get more productive minutes from him. With the two-man advantage, Evgeni Malkin continued to make a case for the Conn Smythe Trophy by blasting a slap shot through Pekka Rinne’s glove.

The Predators had the game’s first five shots on goal and the better of the play.

“We weren’t very good”, said Sullivan.

They even appeared to score first when P.K. Subban drove a blast past Murray less than seven minutes in.

Sidney Crosby and Chris Kunitz each had two assists for Pittsburgh.

From there, the Predators were rolling, with all the momentum from their three-goal comeback.

“It just wasn’t our night”, Fisher said.

This could be the outcome for the Penguins if we win.

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 5-3 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals.

And that’s pretty much why the Pittsburgh Penguins will wake up Tuesday morning feeling as though they just dreamed they had won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.

Nashville Predators fans cheer as they watch Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at one of several viewing areas set up Monday, May 29, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Penguins’ influx of offense started with a pair of penalties on Predators at 13:50.