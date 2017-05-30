Penguins take Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Games 2-6 of the conference finals were the five highest-rated ever in Nashville on NBC outlets, topping out at 16.5 percent of homes for the clincher. They will pepper Murray often and find a way to steal this opener. Rinne was charged with four goals against on 11 shots, seriously shaving his playoff-leading mark, as the opportunistic Penguins escaped with the win. Maybe it’s a bit of both.

One of the last teams to qualify for the playoffs is now the last one standing between the Penguins and another parade in downtown Pittsburgh. It’s their ability to survive when they don’t.

Scotty Bowman won back-to-back Stanley Cups a few times in an illustrious career behind the bench, but the 83-year-old wonders now how feasible it is in today’s National Hockey League. The next shot he faced was Guentzel’s goal with 3:17 to play.

“We know that Nashville has a much different identity than Ottawa”, Sullivan said. Considered a disappointment during three-plus underwhelming seasons in Edmonton, the former University of Wisconsin athlete has spent 15 months in Pittsburgh remodeling his game. And yet it didn’t matter.

Guentzel then scored to bring PPG Paints Arena back to life and Bonino put away his second of the night into an empty net for the night’s final score. It was the first time in franchise history that Pittsburgh hadn’t registered a shot on goal during a playoffs period.

The game felt over, and yet, the Pens had three goals on just eight shots.

The Penguins got a break after it appeared that P.K. Subban gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 7:13 of the first period on a shot from the top of the right circle. I’ve done a lot of things in that community and they have supported me since the day I was drafted. Predators RW Craig Smith (lower-body injury) played for the first time since May 7. X-Factors – There are really two X-Factors I am looking at… “We’ve got to work harder, compete a little harder, but we got some timely goals”.

“At the end of the game, I’m disappointed I didn’t help my team”, Rinne said.

That gave the Penguins three goals on seven shots.

Pittsburgh looked a step behind at the outset.

The Predators are big underdogs, but this is hockey and anything can happen.

It took only 20 minutes, actually a lot less than that, to put the Predators in dire straits.

Nashville was better from the opening faceoff but Pittsburgh managed to build a quick 3-0 lead anyway thanks to a fortunate bounce and some quick thinking by Penguins video coordinator Andy Saucier.

A first-time Cup victor in 2009 and then again past year, Crosby said his appreciation for the challenge had grown.

“I think when that happens you kind of get that hair on the back of your net and start watching him change the dynamic of the game”, Kunitz said.

– The Penguins are showing an abundance of respect for the Nashville blueline, even comparing them to Senator’s superstar Erik Karlsson, more than one Penguin has said that they will be playing “four Karlsson’s”. For Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby will always be the most unsafe man on the ice – but also keep an eye out for center Evgeni Malkin, who leads the Penguins with 24 points this postseason. “We could have been caught up in that because we didn’t play a great first period but we came out with a 3-0 lead, and we might have come into the locker room a little comfortable, but we’ll move on from that and move forward”.

As many are gathering to watch the Preds’ run to the Cup – whether that be in the arena or outside at Walk of Fame Park for the “Party in the Park” tailgate – Nashville is gearing up for the final battle in this historic Predators season. My heart would prefer witnessing a team hoisting its first Stanley Cup ever, but it’s my head that makes the final call: Pittsburgh in seven games. Eventually, they got on the board 8:21 into the period on the power play, when Ryan Ellis blasted a wrist shot past a screened Matt Murray.

Just how Penguins coach Mike Sullivan drew it up.

“We were opportunistic. We scored more than them and we came out with a win”, Sheary said. Pittsburgh sent forward James Neal to Nashville in exchange for forwards Patric Hornqvist and Nick Spaling. “But it was a good finish there to get that one from Jake”.