Penguins take Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

Pittsburgh had a 3-0 first-period lead completely unravel and failed to generate a single shot for about 37 minutes, including zero in the second period.

The defending champion Penguins all but disappeared for more than half the game – going more than 36 minutes without a shot on goal – the first time that any team has ever gone a period without a shot in the Cup final, let alone nearly two periods. Monday’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was a pretty solid example of that.

At times, Pittsburgh seemed very hesitant with the puck in the Nashville zone.

Nick Bonino scored twice for the Penguins.

Guentzel scored his playoff-leading 10th goal, though he snapped a personal eight-game drought.

The Pens scored five goals on just 12 shots. I think you saw that tonight when we were down 3-0; this team just doesn’t give up. Calle Jarnkrok drew the first whistle for interference and James Neal added the second with a needless cross-check on Trevor Daley.

“The impact of that moment and then the chain of events that happened after that with the penalty kills I think changed the course of the game”, Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “Geno’s goal got us going, gave us a little momentum, gave us a little bit of life – especially coming off that disallowed goal”.

The Predators will now turn their attention to Game Two of the Final, which comes Wednesday night, with an emphasis on keeping the same confidence and resiliency that’s gotten them to this point.

Bonino added the third goal in just over four minutes and third on seven shots to beat Rinne, a star through the first three rounds who gave up three goals total in a first round sweep of Chicago.

The Penguins had all of three days to get ready for the Finals following a draining slog through the Eastern Conference that included a pair of Game 7 victories, the second a double-overtime thriller against Ottawa on Thursday.

Pittsburgh downplayed the notion it was tired, figuring adrenaline and a shot at making history would make up for any lack of jump while playing their 108th game in the last calendar year.

Pittsburgh looked a step behind at the outset. The Predators, who crashed the NHL’s biggest stage for the first time behind Rinne and a group of talented defenseman, were hardly intimidated by the stakes.

Still, all Nashville has to show for it is its first deficit of the playoffs. “I thought we played a really good game and probably deserved better in this game, but it’s a great team over there”. It didn’t happen, mostly because Nashville’s forecheck pinned the Penguins in their own end.

Yet Pittsburgh managed to build a quick 3-0 lead anyway thanks to a fortunate bounce and some quick thinking by Penguins video coordinator Andy Saucier.

Nashville thought it scored the opening goal midway through the first period when Subban’s wrist shot from the point got by Murray. But Pittsburgh challenged the play for offside, and once the officials determined Filip Forsberg was over the blue line before the puck was, the tides turned. A lengthy review indicated Forsberg’s right skate was in the air as he brought the puck into a zone, a no-no.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t help my team”, Rinne said. Pittsburgh was still without a shot from the first period when Sissons pulled Nashville to within one with the Preds second power-play goal of the night.

Nashville, unlike the Senators, didn’t bail. Instead, they rallied and took over the game.

Pittsburgh, which had scored three times on eight shots in the first period, had no shots in the entire second period and just four in the third.

A shot by Nashville’s Roman Josi glanced in off Colton Sissons for a power-play goal at 10:06 of the third to cut the lead to 3-2 as the home crowd began to grow restless.

No matter. The Penguins have become chameleons under Sullivan. They know how to win.

Bonino contributed his second goal of the game, an empty-netter, with 18:58 left in the third, to let the Penguins breathe easier, a narrow escape somehow executed.

“We didn’t do a great job of (shooting), but we made them count”, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said.

With the Pittsburgh players telling themselves that they needed to get a shot – “We were definitely yelling for everybody to shoot”, said Sheary – Matt Cullen fed Guentzel up the ice with a pass.