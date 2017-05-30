Penguins thwart Predators comeback attempt, take Game 1 5-3

This is the Predator’s first ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals, but the sixth for the Penguins.

Rookie Jake Guentzel scored a tiebreaking goal with 3:17 left on Monday night, and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena. Let’s hope for an exciting Game 1!

No shots for Pittsburgh: The Penguins didn’t record a shot on goal in the second period.

Nashville’s PK Subban opened the scoring with a wicked wrister from the point about seven minutes into the game.

“It’s not textbook”, said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby. What makes the defending Stanley Cup champions different from the 29 other clubs chasing them isn’t the way they dominate when they play well.

It looked like a repeat of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against Ottawa, when the Penguins poured in four goals in the first period of a 7-0 rout. For no apparent good reason, Neal jammed the shaft into the kidneys or spleen of Pittsburgh defenceman Trevor Daley in full view of thousands sitting in the arena, millions watching at home and two guys with whistles empowered to send him to the box. So we celebrate the call.

It’s the first time in Penguins’ playoff history that they failed to register a shot in a period. But hold on. Pens head coach Mike Sullivan quickly challenged and, upon review, it was deemed that Filip Forsberg entered the Pittsburgh zone illegally. Instead, they rallied and took over the game.

The freaky finish came in a game where the huge talking point was in the opening 20 minutes.

The first 20 minutes didn’t come up without some concern for the Penguins. The Penguins scored three goals in the final 4:28.

Three minutes later, just before the first period expired, Nick Bonino threw the puck in the general direction of the net and, as (bad) luck would have it for Nashville, it went in.

Murray shone for the Pens all night, who finished with just 12 shots all game. One minute and five seconds later the Penguins concluded a shift with the Crosby line out against Nashville’s third defence pair, and they hemmed the Predators in their own zone before Chris Kunitz made a top-notch cross-ice pass to Conor Sheary, 2-0. If the first period turned with an offsides call, the second period turned with another blue line-related delay.

Things got better for Nashville from there. They started sustaining more pressure, while handcuffing the Penguins’ attack.

The Penguins, meanwhile, will not only aim to win their fourth Stanley Cup, but become the first team to hoist it two seasons in a row since the Red Wings did it in 1997 and ’98.

And so, in the third period, it was more of the same.

The Penguins got a break after it appeared that P.K. Subban gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 7:13 of the first period on a shot from the top of the right circle. His goals-against average is 1.83 and his save percentage is.934. May.

If only that Subban goal had counted, huh?

Pittsburgh jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period, But the Penguins were then outscored by Nashville 3-0 since their last shot, with 17 seconds remaining in the first.

Then, all of a sudden…boom. And to cap it off, as the period died Pittsburgh’s Nick Bonino drove the zone and flipped a soft one-handed backhand to the net, and Rinne’s goal stick sent a ideal pass to Ekholm’s thigh, and the puck bounced back in with 17 seconds left: 3-0 Penguins after one period, just as it was presumably supposed to be, or something.

Bonino added the third goal in just over four minutes and third on seven shots to beat Rinne, a star through the first three rounds who gave up three goals total in a first round sweep of Chicago.

Maybe, but the Penguins looked a step behind at the outset.

Next up: Nashville at Pittsburgh, Wednesday, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh is going to have to figure out how to get more than a dozen shots on goal before then.