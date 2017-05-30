PENS ON 11: Penguins’ Hornqvist to return for Game 1 vs. Predators

Veteran forward Patric Hornqvist will return to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals Monday night after missing time with an unspecified injury. With the Predators on the power play, Ryan Ellis and Subban played a little pitch-and-catch before Ellis blasted a shot from behind the left face-off circle past goalie Matt Murray to make the score 3-1.

Pittsburgh got an even bigger break with 16.1 seconds left in the first when Rinne stopped a shot by Bonino, only to have the rebound hit Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm’s leg and bounce into the net to make it 3-0. Mike Fisher is the only Nashville player who has been in a Stanley Cup Final.

The Predators will face off against the Penguins shortly and will want to set the pace for the series. They find a way. However, his production has tailed off and he hasn’t scored a goal in his last eight games. Maybe it’s a bit of both.

Laviolette would know. This is his third Stanley Cup Final in the post-lockout era, winning the most famous trophy in sports in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s their ability to survive when they don’t.

On Monday, during his annual state of the league address before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bettman was asked about the treatment of Crosby as well as Rutherford’s comments.

“Our power play has won a lot of games for us throughout the course of the regular season and through the playoffs”, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said.

“It’s just one of those nights where, for whatever reason, we got them blocked or missed the net”, he said. And yet it didn’t matter.

Erat played in nine of the Capitals’ last 11 games and registered one goal and two assists alongside Ovechkin and Backstrom. Alex Ovechkin had been shifted to the right wing by then-coach Adam Oates and a solid left wing was needed to play alongside the captain and center Nicklas Backstrom.

A 3-0 Penguins lead occurred because of some pretty decent luck.

Conor Sheary scored his first of the playoffs and Evgeni Malkin collected his eighth.

The Penguins are four wins away from accomplishing what has become a rare feat.

After Subban’s goal was wiped out, the Penguins scored three goals on five shots later in the first period.

Peering into my crystal ball, I see Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup experience setting them apart from Nasvhille in this series and their gifted forwards getting the better of the Preds’ active defence. This rest factor was huge against Anaheim as we saw the Ducks run out of gas in the third period game after game after game, especially on games after travel. I don’t think it’s Xs and Os. For him to come out and get a big goal like that was huge.

In the third period, the Preds added two goals, one from Colton Sissons and another from Frederick Guadreau to tie the game at 3-3. What celebrity would you like to have at the games? – were mixed with serious queries about the matchup and deeper dives on individual players’ life and career stories.

It was a awful effort for the Penguins, but I honestly can’t say that the Predators dominating this game was that surprising. Crosby won the Conn Smythe previous year when he led the Penguins to the Cup.

Pittsburgh looked a step behind at the outset.

Opposite Nashville will be the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins who have the home ice advantage when it comes to the series.

Taking a page from the Detroit Red Wings’ time-honored octopi-throwing tradition, Predators fans have made it a tradition to throw catfish on the ice in Nashville. NBC (channel 4 in Nashville) has the game starting at 7pm.