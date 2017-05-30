Pens Win Game 1

After Nick Bonino scored at 19:43 of the first period, the Penguins did not register another shot on goal until Guentzel scored on a wrister from the right circle, a fabulous transition play from Matt Cullen.

The whole game was out of character for the Penguins, outside of the final three minutes and about 10 minutes of the first period, when good fortune – and a favorable replay review – put the home team way out in front.

A thousand stories will be told about the Penguins’ improbable win over the Predators. They find a way. The Predators killed all but the last few seconds of the double infraction before Malkin teed up a shot from the high slot that deflected in off Rinne’s glove hand. Maybe it’s a bit of both. It’s their ability to survive when they don’t. Since the National Hockey League went to the best-of-seven format in 1939, teams that take Game 1 have won the series 78 percent of the time.

“He’s done a terrific job for us”, said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan of Guentzel.

The Predators will need a better start in Wednesday’s Game 2 if they plan on finding a way to win and even the series.

It temporarily deflated Nashville, giving the Penguins the wiggle room they needed to take charge. And yet it didn’t matter. “When you’re getting your chances and it’s just not going, you just have to stay with it”.

The Penguins will have the luxury of doing it with the lead.

Malkin made him and the Preds pay with a one-time blast from the point – his eighth goal and 25th point of the playoffs. He faced just 11 total shots in net, but allowed four of them past, which led to the worst single-game save percentage in a playoff game since 1967. The 30-year-old has four goals and seven points in 13 games this spring and scored twice in last year’s Cup final against San Jose. Frederick Gaudreau’s third-period equalizer woke up Pittsburgh, who settled it before overtime. I don’t think it’s X’s and O’s.

“It was a little weird, but we’re just happy to get one at this time of year”, said Conor Sheary.

Pittsburgh was outshot 26-12 – it had no shots in the second period and for most of the third – but goaltender Matt Murray stopped 23 of the Predators’ attempts. The Preds won their first meeting in October, winning 5-1. We’re not, so we’ve just got to re-group now and get ready for the next game.

Maybe, but the Penguins looked a step behind at the outset. The Predators, who crashed the NHL’s biggest stage for the first time behind Rinne and a group of talented defenseman, were hardly intimidated by the stakes, the crowd or the defending champions, trying to become the first repeat victor since Detroit in 1998.

Still, all Nashville has to show for it is its first deficit of the playoffs.

“At the end of the game, I’m disappointed I didn’t help my team”, Rinne said. “We hate the score”. We hate the result.

But Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan had faith in the rookie winger. The celebration was short-lived, as a coach’s challenge revealed that Forsberg had been offside earlier on the play. A lengthy review indicated Forsberg’s right skate was in the air as he brought the puck into a zone, a no-no. “It doesn’t change our mindset, but it’s unfortunate-we thought it was a goal”.

Nashville, unlike the Senators, didn’t bail. After all, Nashville had dominated action right up until that point and they continued to do the same for another five minutes or so.

That lost Subban goal and Pittsburgh’s three-goal barrage didn’t dampen any spirits on the Nashville bench. But the Predators only managed nine shots on goal. The crowd quickly became nearly as quiet as the Penguins’ offense. Now, they are nonetheless three wins away from becoming the first repeat champs of the cap era.

Bonino sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:02 remaining.

“We were kind of in a hole there and believed we were going to come back and we did it”, Sissons said.

“They get one to tie it up after we have a lead like that”. And the shot he scored on was Pittsburgh’s first in 37 minutes of action.