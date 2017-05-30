Perception out on PC today, delayed on consoles

Developed by The Deep End Games, Perception takes players on a nightmarish adventure around a New England estate.

Perception is a first-person psychological horror game that thrusts players into the role of a blind woman named Cassie who depends on her ultra-sensitive hearing to solve an ancient mystery.

While the main character, Cassie, is blind the player will still be able to sense their surroundings through the use of echo-location, not unlike the Daredevil series on Netflix with his reference to “the world on fire”. Angela Morris, the actress behind Cassie, does an impressive job of evoking terror through her convincing voice work in the game’s trailers, which is promising for the game itself.

Perception has already received awards for Best of Pax East, Best in Show, and Best Narrative Game. During her adventure, Cassie will discover what is causing the anomalies occurring in the house, such as unusual voices, physical harm to people who have ventured inside in the past, and other horrific incidents. Perception was slated to release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One today, but The Deep End Games has now announced that the console versions have been delayed one week.