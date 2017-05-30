Petra Kvitova in French Open second round

She was injured during an attack at her home in the Czech Republic. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, seeded 15th thanks to her protected ranking, faces American Julia Boserup. “Thank you for everything, you helped me through this hard time”. I saw the video from the Australian Open when the girls talked to me and it was really nice.

She underwent over three hours of surgery to fix tendons and nerves in her fingers and was told not to put weight on her left hand for three months. But Sunday’s setback, albeit on a surface she has no great affection for and having made an opening-round exit in Paris previous year, threatens to leave her season in tatters.

Kerber has not been playing at all like one of the best at what she does, and on Sunday she became the first woman seeded No. 1 to lose in the French Open’s first round in the professional era.

“When I started to kind of play, I did feel a little bit”, Kvitova said of the pain in her left hand. Last year, she reached the finals at Wimbledon and won the US Open.The German left-hander has endured a miserable clay-court season, losing early in Stuttgart and crashing out in her Rome opener, while retiring from her last-16 clash in Madrid with a lower back injury.

What happened to Kvitova was a traumatic experience – one that she continues to deal with emotionally.

Kerber showed some signs of getting into the match, smacking a cross-court forehand passing victor, leaning forward and yelling as she took a game to get within 3-1. “From the beginning I was really feeling really weird when I went in the city or somewhere. I’m like, ‘What is the score?’ He’s like, ‘5-4.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, good.’ And he looked at me like I was from another planet”.

“But with time, it’s better. That just wraps it up”, said Venus, who has never got beyond the quarter-finals in Paris since her runners-up spot 15 years ago. “I felt ready but I didn’t want to rush it”.

“I knew this day would come. I couldn’t move them”. She underwent surgery hours after the attack and began rehabilitative therapy two days later, with a focus on keeping her fingers mobile to prevent stiffness. ‘I surprised myself with the forehand victor straightaway, ‘ she said.

“I’m happy that I didn’t have to change any technique, and everything seems OK”.

Temperatures are set to reach 33 degrees Celsius in Paris on Sunday and no rain is forecast on day one of a tournament disrupted by poor weather in recent years. It was the 10th time Vinci lost in the first round in her 13 career appearances at Roland Garros.

“But I think that for all the staff, for the media, for seeing the opponents, the friends and people around, it’s just really important to be here and to have done everything what I need to do to be more relaxed inside and more peace for the next coming tournaments”.