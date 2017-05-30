Petra Kvitova recovers from stab injuries to play in French Open

Kerber lost 6-2, 6-2 to the 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova of Russian Federation.

World No 1 Kerber will face last year’s runner-up Ekaterina Makarova, the world no 40 while Muguruza lines up against another former victor at Roland Garros 36-year-old Francesca Schiavone who won the title in 2010.

“I think it doesn’t really matter how I played, but I won”, Kvitova said.

Petra Kvitova made an emotional and convincing return to competition, showing no ill effects from the stabbing injury to her hand, with a 6-3 6-2 French Open first-round victory against American Julia Boserup on Sunday.

Makarova’s take when informed of the history made by her victory? ‘I surprised myself with the forehand victor straightaway, ‘ she said.

Although maybe not, considering how Kerber has fared lately. It also seemed a bit of a pipe dream for her to return that fast.

German Kerber said: “Of course, if you are losing it’s always tough to enjoy the game”. “The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me, I am strong and I will fight this”.

Kvitova played remarkably well considering the circumstances and showed the weight of the occasion only at the end, dropping her racket to the clay and turning to her support camp with hand over mouth in disbelief. I’m here in the draw and I’m playing tennis again, and was a hard time for me, of course. The motivation I had today was fantastic – and I really just didn’t want to lose. Belief. Pojd. That last word, which is the Czech equivalent of Come on! and was spelled with a red heart instead of the O,  is often yelled by Kvitova to celebrate particularly good shots.However, the two-time Wimbledon champion looked as though she had never been away as she racked up the winners in a hugely heartening comeback.

Makarova, now ranked 40 after reaching a career high of eight, was a double break ahead again for 3-0 in the second set.

Top-ranked Angelique Kerber of Germany has lost the first set of her opening match at the French Open. But that was about it. “There were some good points and some bad ones”.

“I’m happy with the game, of course”, Kvitova said, “but I mean, it wasn’t really about the game today”.

The two-time Wimbledon champion struggled to hold back the tears after beating 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States 6-3, 6-2. At the time she said she was “shaken, but fortunate to be alive”. And now she had an even bigger claim to fame: as victor over the first No1 seed here to lose in the first round.

“I’m really happy for her and I’m glad to see all of the players giving her a warm welcome back because she deserves it and she’s such a great champion and a truly incredible person off the court that she deserves that and more”, said Rio Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig.