Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) Short Interest Decreased By 25.76%

P-A-W Capital Corp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% with the market. Sterling Capital holds 2.50M shares. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,564,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,276,963,000 after buying an additional 431,279,344 shares during the period. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 on May 26, reaching $32.14. About 11.70 million shares traded. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 13,140 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 3.45%. 5,064 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Llc.

Greenleaf Trust increased S&P 500 Index Ishares (IVV) stake by 72,421 shares to 401,509 valued at $90.34 million in 2016Q4. Versartis Inc now has $534.53 million valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 on May 26, reaching $8.38. About 4.96 million shares traded or 56.96% up from the average.

Among 19 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Out of 6 Wall Street analysts rating TETRA Tech, 5 give it “Buy”, 0 “Sell” rating, while 1 recommend “Hold”. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 43 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Investors Shouldn’t Be Concerned About the Q1 Revenue Dip” published on May 02, 2017 as well as Gurufocus.com’s news article titled: “Oakview Capital Management, Lp Buys TripAdvisor Inc, Pfizer Inc, NetApp Inc …” with publication date: “May 19, 2017. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 13 by Numis Securities. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, March 2. As per Thursday, April 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Friday, December 2 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, March 24, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, April 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2016Q3. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Btc Inc accumulated 129,127 shares or 0.83% of the stock. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,571 shares. National Pension Service now owns 3,940,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Kentucky-based D Scott Neal has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,329,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,616,000 after buying an additional 260,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 266,655 shares. $1.23 million worth of Pfizer Inc. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Counsel Llc owns 7,390 shares or 0.02% of their U.S. portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $285,945 activity. (NYSE:PFE) for 70,009 shares. (NYSE:PFE) for 509,681 shares. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,452.69. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, May 12. Therefore 80% are positive.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Cemex Sab (CX) stake by 12.09% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 8 by Numis Securities.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. On Tuesday, October 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Saturday, September 5 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,399,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,005,560,000 after buying an additional 7,290,820 shares during the last quarter. 8 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. The institutional investor held 702,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $22.83 million, up from 494,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. During the same period past year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Manufacturers Life Com The has 0% invested in Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 13,562 shares. Private Harbour Management Counsel Limited Co accumulated 45,155 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 12.96M shares.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 116,500 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. State Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 135,581 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.