PH can sue China for war threat – Justice Carpio

The South China Sea conflict should be resolved peacefully and a discussion on joint development and exploration in the region should include Taiwan, the island’s representative to the Philippines Gary Lin (林松煥) said Friday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin said the text of the framework would remain secret for now, and Philippine officials said it would be submitted to foreign ministers for consideration in August.

All parties “uphold using the framework of regional rules to manage and control disputes, to deepen practical maritime cooperation, to promote consultation on the code and jointly maintain the peace and stability of the South China Sea“, China’s foreign ministry said.

Both sides exchanged views on issues related to the South China Sea in a frank, in-depth, and friendly manner, where both sides reiterated their commitment to cooperate and to find ways forward to strengthen mutual trust and confidence. President Donald Trump has eased up on Beijing over the South China Sea – a decision that may be linked to efforts to enlist China’s help in reining in North Korea.

Held since 1994, it is the 24th edition of the annual exercise between the two countries.

It noted that the South China Sea issue was discussed and officials were encouraged that, for the past few months, there have been no major disruptions and the situation in the area and region has become relatively more stable. “We have a very open attitude to normal exchanges between various countries”, she said when asked for China’s reaction to the joint naval exercise of India and Singapore.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio urged the government to file another case against China after President Rodrigo Duterte disclosed last week that China threatened to declare war on the Philippines if the country will insist on claiming islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

He said, “The safety measure is that we avoid trouble”. China does not recognize the ruling. “But if you force the issue, we will go to war”.

The President then said he is not ready to sow a rift with China.

“We did not hear that from his Chinese counterpart”, he said, referring to Duterte’s statements made in Davao City, where the President revealed Xi’s war threat.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, a key shipping lane that is believed to be rich in marine and mineral resources.

He said Xi told him “do not touch it”. China violated its sovereign rights of the Philippines in its economic zones including the Scarborough Shoal and the Reed Bank, a large tablemount (underwater mountain) rich in oil and gas deposits.

The second leaders-level meeting that the Philippines will convene this year will be held in November, together with ASEAN’s dialogue partners such as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

Four Asean members, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam, along with Taiwan and China, contest the sovereignty of several islands of this strategic maritime space, which Beijing claims nearly in its entirety. “We wanted first to pick the low hanging fruit”. One Belt, One Road is a massive infrastructure undertaking spearheaded by China that would link Asian and Middle Eastern economies even more tightly to China.