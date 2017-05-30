Philippine Army Launches New Air Raid Against Terrorists

Ground troops hid behind walls and armoured vehicles and exchanged volleys of gunfire with Maute group fighters, shooting into elevated positions occupied by militants who have held Marawi City on Mindanao island for two days.

Duterte made the comments in jest during a speech to soldiers on Mindanao island, where he imposed military rule law on Tuesday to try to crush ISIL-linked fighters, who have been battling the army after laying siege to Marawi City.

He said Malaysians, Indonesians, Singaporeans and “other foreign militants” were fighting in Marawi, one of the biggest Muslim cities in the mainly Catholic Philippines with about 200,000 residents.

The city has been under siege since one of Asia’s most-wanted militants, Isnilon Hapilon, evaded capture and dozens of rebels came to his aid.

President Rodrigo Duterte joked on Friday that soldiers could rape up to three women, as he reassured them of his full support under his newly-declared martial law in southern Philippines.

“Our ground commanders have assured that the end is nearly there”, Brig-Gen Restituto Padilla said in a televised briefing in Manila on Monday. The military says Maute has yet to be endorsed by Islamic State, or ISIS, as one of its affiliates.

“They have been sending us text messages, calling our hotline, requesting us to send rescue teams but we can not simply go to areas which are inaccessible to us”, Adiong told AFP.

The two sides had just opened formal talks when chief government negotiator Jesus Dureza objected to the communists’ telling guerillas to intensify attacks in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in parts of the country.

Authorities said ending the crisis was proving extremely hard because the militants were moving nimbly through homes, planted bombs in the streets, and were holding hostages.

“We can control who comes in and who comes out, who moves around and who doesn’t, and we are trying to isolate these pockets of resistance that have remained”, Padilla said.

At least 44 people have died in the fighting, including 31 militants and 11 soldiers, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether civilians were among the dead.

“People they consider as infidels, whether Christians or Muslims, are also targets of opportunity”, he said.

“It is in this context that the Commission on Human Rights condemns the President’s recent remarks before the military troops in Iligan City assuring his protection over soldiers who may commit rape during martial law in Mindanao”, the CHR said in a statement. The military says the death toll since Tuesday is close to 100, the AP reports.

Hapilon was the target of Tuesday’s botched raid and Duterte said Islamic State in the Middle East had anointed him as its man in the Philippines, and Hapilon was revered as its leader. He also heads an alliance of at least 10 smaller militant groups, including the Maute, which has a heavy presence in Marawi and has been instrumental in fighting off government forces in the current battles.

Hapilon is on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list; the USA has offered a $5 million reward for his capture.

The Maute and Hapilon’s faction of the Abu Sayyaf have pledged allegiance to IS and want to establish a caliphate for it in the southern Philippines, according to Duterte and security analysts.

All of the groups are inspired by the Islamic State group, but so far there is no sign of significant, material ties.