Philippine army ‘makes gains’ in Marawi Islamist battle

The military has retaken most parts of Marawi city in the southern Philippines from Maute militants who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS), a spokesman for the military said on Monday.

The crisis inside Marawi, home to some 200,000 people, has grown increasingly dire as the militants showed unexpected strength, fending off the army and soldiers who went house-to-house in search of gunmen.

The eight dead, a lot of them shot in the head and some with hands tied behind their backs, were laborers who were stopped by Islamic State-linked militants on the outskirts of Marawi City while trying to flee clashes, according to police.

According to government figures Monday, the death toll was 105 people – 61 militants, 20 government forces and 24 civilians.

Displaced residents of Marawi city sleep on corrugated boxes at an evacuation center in Saguiaran township, near the besieged city of Marawi, Lanao del Sur province Sunday, May 28, 2017 in southern Philippines.

The dead, found just 300 meters outside the Mindanao State University (MSU) Marawi campus, were apparently “mercilessly killed by Maute-Daesh”, said the Armed Forces spokesman, Gen. Restituto Padilla.

“We believe they’re now low on ammunition and food“, he said.

“We heard gunfire, although I’m not sure if it was the same people who were shot”, he said at the scene.

The MHA statement comes after the Philippines authorities said on Friday that Singaporeans are among the foreign nationals fighting in Marawi City.

Philippine forces now control most of a southern city where militants linked to the Islamic State group launched a bloody siege almost a week ago, authorities said Monday.

Much of the city is a no-go zone, but as the military advances and more civilians escape, the scope of the battle is becoming clear. Attached to one of the bodies was a sign that said “Munafik” (traitor).

The army deployed more ground troops over the weekend and dispatched army and air force helicopters to carry out rocket strikes on Maute positions as fighters held buildings and a bridge deep inside a predominantly Muslim city where few civilians remained.

“They have been sending us text messages, calling our hotline, requesting us to send rescue teams but we can not simply go to areas which are inaccessible to us”, said Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesman for the provincial crisis management committee.

The military said 13 soldiers, two policemen and 31 terrorists, including foreigners, have died in the fighting.

Though most people have left, thousands are stranded, anxious they could be intercepted by militants at checkpoints on routes out of the city.

The violence erupted in the moments after a failed attempt by security forces to capture Isnilon Hapilon, a leader of a radical faction of another extremist group, who the government believes is Islamic State’s point-man in the Philippines. But the operation went awry and militants rampaged through the city, torching buildings and battling government forces in the streets. There was no word on their condition.

All of the groups are inspired by the Islamic State group. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters that Hapilon has received funds from IS.

The United States regards Hapilon as one of the world’s most unsafe terrorists and has offered a bounty of $5 million for his capture.

Rebel groups on Monday said they opposed Daesh-linked militants in the Philippines, but gave no indication they would take up Duterte’s offer to fight alongside government troops.