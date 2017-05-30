Philippine military chief says at least 4 foreign extremists killed

Citing Section 18, Article VII of the Constitution, the senators said “Congress has the sacred duty and peremptory obligation to seek information surrounding and assess the factual basis for the proclamation and, if warranted, revoke the same”. “If he plans to extend it beyond 60 days, he should let Congress know about it”, Atienza said.

“Our ground commanders have assured that the end is nearly there”.

Nineteen civilians are known to have died.

He said that “around 40 to 50 armed elements” were still present in the city, but this may increase given the militants’ activities on the ground including the freeing of more than 100 prisoners from a local jail.

“The Supreme Court will say they will examine into the factual (basis)”.

“Let us also rally behind our troops as they fight terrorists whose only aim is to advance their twisted ideology that aims to destroy the very fabric of our way of life as a nation and as a people”, he added.

Padilla said there was no clear evidence that the Maute group had foreign funding, although there had been findings that money had been transferred to the group. “The others were not so lucky”, a visibly shocked Ms Bandung said.

Maute militants flew an IS flag in one of the city’s mosques a year ago, a local resident said, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing for his safety. “Compared to the initial days, there has been increasingly less resistance from the militants within Marawi“.

“It’s in the interest of the country and that of the people of Marawi that we get him”, he added.

Local resident Chico Usman said the militants had entered the predominantly Muslim city of some 200,000 suddenly, on the afternoon of May 24, wearing masks and carrying assault rifles.

This was confirmed by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brig.

“In the absence of any more resistance, there is no reason to have our presence there but just to keep the security and we will transfer the control of the city to our civil authorities”.

Police patrol the streets of Marawi city as government troops battle with Muslim militants who continue to hold their ground in some areas of the city for nearly a week Monday, May 29, 2017 in southern Philippines.

The main Muslim rebel groups have signed accords with the government aimed at forging a final peace, giving up their separatist ambitions in return for autonomy.

Padilla said the military had rescued 390 residents, who were being subjected to “some examination of sorts to ensure they are not part of the group that has been waging war here and creating trouble”.

The city of Illigan, some 38 km away from Marawi, was meanwhile overflowing with evacuees and on lockdown, with authorities saying they were anxious that Maute fighters were blending in with the displaced and could launch attacks.

Some troops tried to eliminate Maute snipers on Monday as others guarded deserted streets, taken back block-by-block.

Helicopters circled the lakeside city and smoke poured out of some buildings.

Mindanao Hour, launched Monday, is a daily authoritative update on what is happening on the ground in Marawi City and relevant regions in Mindanao that aims to provide the public with carefully vetted news from authoritative sources.

“They have been sending us text messages, calling our hotline, requesting us to send rescue teams but we can not simply go to areas which are inaccessible to us”, said Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesman for the provincial crisis management committee.

“The anticipation of death is worse than death itself”, he said in a television interview. Nevertheless, this is not the time tocast distrust in our military or the Commander-in-Chief, this is the time where we must stand together and condemn the actions of the terrorist groups.

The army said it was possible more “atrocities” had taken place.

In the meantime, Arevalo said the troops are “using precision ammunition” in conducting surgical airstrikes. “We have highly skilled and trained pilots delivering the payload”.