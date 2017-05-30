Philippine military: City siege was start of extremist plan

The military said Monday that seven consecutive days of fighting between government troops and Daesh-linked terrorists in Marawi City had already resulted in the deaths of 100 people.

The conclusion of the military operation included a search for Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, who remained in Marawi, Brig Gen Restituto Padilla, spokesperson for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, told reporters in Malacañang on the seventh day of the crisis. “If we could finish this in one month, then … we end martial law right there and then”, he said.

The violence prompted President Rodrigo Duterte last week to declare 60 days of martial law in the southern Philippines, where a Muslim separatist rebellion has raged for decades.

Section 18, Article VII of the 1987 Constitution states that Congress, voting jointly and with a simple majority, may revoke or extend the declaration.

He said the military was still trying to verify if people were trapped in some parts of the city, after they called a government hotline. “It is an ideology that is totally against the tenets of any religion of peace”, they said.

Duterte and military chiefs have said most of the fighters belong to the local Maute group, which they estimate has about 260 armed followers.

The military earlier belittled the Maute group until it ambushed a military checkpoint in 2013.

Duterte said he can offer revolutionary fighters, who are willing to fight the Maute terror group, the same pay, privileges as the Philippines soldiers.

Hapilon, a senior member of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom gang, is on the USA government’s list of most-wanted terrorists.

The Moro National Liberation Front appeared to be the only rebel group ready to join the government.

“It’s in the interest of the country and that of the people of Marawi that we get him”, he added.

Ano said the military, working house to house, had cleared 70 percent of the city as of Tuesday morning and the remaining militants were isolated. “And Cardinal Quevedo, being from Mindanao, made a pastoral statement approving the martial law in Mindanao, and I respect that very much and share his sentiments”, he said in an interview after he presided over the Requiem Mass for Cebuano Monsignor Alfeo Manalili at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

ILIGAN city was placed under a temporary lockdown amid fears that members of the Maute Group may enter the city disguised as civilians.

In recent days, the terrorists have managed to fend off attack helicopters, armoured vehicles and scores of soldiers.

The terrorist attack in Marawi City, which prompted President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to declare martial law in the whole of Mindanao and compelled him to cut short his official visit to Russian Federation, was a very unfortunate event as it happened amid the President’s latest effort to open new markets and sources of investments for the Philippines.

He said the military has rescued 390 civilians during its clearing operations.

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez). Displaced Marawi city residents prepare to receive food packs and sleeping mats from the International Committee of the Red Cross at an evacuation center in Saguiaran township near the besieged city of Marawi, Lanao del Sur p.

The week-long standoff in Marawi brings to mind the 2013 Zamboanga siege between government forces and fighters aligned with Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nurulaji “Nur” P. Misuari – a crisis that dragged on for nearly three weeks and leading to more than a hundred killed.