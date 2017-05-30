Philippine military says close to defeating Islamist rebels

Sixty-one militants, 20 members of the security forces and 19 civilians have been killed since Tuesday, when Maute rebels went on the rampage in Marawi after a botched attempt by the military to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, who the government believes is a point man for Islamic State in the Philippines.

As of 6:00 p.m. on May 28, 15 soldiers and three police officers have been killed in the rampage while a total of 64 security forces are wounded, according to authorities.

CNN Philippines reported that 10 people taken hostage while fleeing Marawi had escaped their Maute captors during an air strike on Monday and were in safe hands.

The black ISIS flags with the message “There is no other god than God” were fluttered throughout the city and numerous locals fled to establishments for nearby. A convoy of armoured vehicles pushed into the heart of the city, which now resembles an apocalyptic ghost town.

In a separate incident, eight other people – thought to be fleeing the city – were found dead in a ravine.

Police investigators said there was a possibility that some of the slain civilians were killed for not meeting “the standards” of the Maute group and the Abu Sayyaf for being Muslim.

When asked on Monday about fears of civilians being bombed, military spokesman Brigadier-General Restituto Padilla told reporters that airstrikes would be done with precision.

The two other victims were employees of a state-run hospital seized by the fighters on the first day of the violence, police said.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Mindanao under martial law on May 23 as insurgents in Marawi with Islamic State flags burned buildings, occupied offices and freed more than 100 inmates from jail.

Mangadang said the eight men were bakers and carpenters who were evacuating to Iligan, a city near Marawi, but were intercepted by the militants.

Both groups have signed numerous deals with the Philippine government since the 1960s, but the agreements have not been fully implemented. Several Islamist groups have broken away from the main Muslim rebel armies, most significantly Abu Sayyaf, which formed in 1991 and had early links to al-Qaeda.

According to Mr. Duterte, his declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao “would not be any different” from Mr. Marcos’s. Some warned that it could ignite conflicts with other armed groups that have settled into an uneasy peace with the government, such as the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and that it could derail peace talks with communist insurgents. Jose Calida, the top Philippine prosecutor, said last week that the violence on the large southern island of Mindanao “is no longer a rebellion of Filipino citizens”.

The spokesman said the military was seeking to “end this as soon as possible” although they did not have a timeline.

Activists, opposition lawmakers, and even some of Duterte’s allies criticised the decision, warning it could lead to rights violations and widen abuses amid his ongoing deadly drug war.

Duterte and military chiefs have said most of the militants belong to the local Maute group, which has declared allegiance to IS and which the government estimates has about 260 armed followers.

