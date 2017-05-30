Philippine military says foreign fighters killed

Maute fighters, who have declared allegiance to the Islamic State, now control small portions within the southern Philippine city, the military said.

Malacañang gave assurances that President Rodrigo Duterte will respect any decision by the Supreme Court on his declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

They held banners while chanting “Never again to martial law”.

There have been Muslim separatists in the region for decades, but recently groups have been aligning with ISIS.

“All terror groups are opposed by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-New People’s Army (NPA)”, Luis Jalandoni, the Maoist-led rebel group’s chief peace negotiator, told domestic broadcaster ANC from the Netherlands. “Compared to the initial days, there has been increasingly less resistance from the militants within Marawi”, he said, speaking by phone from the capital, Manila. “So it’s clear it’s not just homegrown anymore”.

Eight bodies were found on Sunday morning dumped off a bridge on the outskirts of Marawi, which is normally a bustling city of 200,000 people known as a centre of Islamic culture and education.

“In the end their relatives and everyday people may be the ones who will kill them”, he said. “Bloodstains on the side of the road-and nine spent bullet casings in his hand-seemed to back up his theory”.

Street-to-street battles and a military bombing campaign in Marawi, one of the biggest Muslim cities in the country, continued on Monday.

Army helicopters fired rockets at Islamist militants in a southern Philippine city Monday, as fears grew for up to 2,000 people unable to escape a week of relentless fighting that has left women and children dead.

But 2000 others remain trapped in areas controlled by the terrorists, according to Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesman for the Lanao del Sur crisis management committee. The United States regards Hapilon as one of the world’s most unsafe terrorists and has offered a bounty of Dollars 5 million for his capture.

The violence erupted last Tuesday night when the government launched a raid to capture Isnilon Hapilon, who is on Washington’s list of most-wanted terrorists.

A convoy of APCs head to the site to combat with Muslim militants, three after the latter lay siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017.

It was unclear where the casualties reported by the military were based, as fewer bodies of militants had reportedly been recovered by troops.

Extremists allied with Islamic State are believed to have executed Filipinos in a besieged southern city of the Philippines because they could not cite Islamic prayers, as the death toll from six days of fighting rose to 100, with dozens wounded.

That figure includes 16 civilians, 61 militants, 11 soldiers, and four police officers.

Gunmen are holding parts of the city and fending off helicopter air strikes and ground attacks by commandos.

“We need to be grateful because we have a firm, strong president who is fighting these problems”, Pacquiao, who is regarded as a national hero for his boxing feats, told reporters.

“The consequences of martial law and the ramifications of martial law, I and I alone would be responsible”.

Mr Duterte’s words were: “I will be imprisoned for you. If you raped three, I will own up to it”.

Since assuming the presidency last May, Duterte has waged a bloody war on drugs that has killed thousands. “The person has been in communications with the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City”, Arrmanatha said.