Philippine security forces in control of most of Marawi city

“Although we do not have a timeline, we’re seeking to end this as soon as possible”.

Duterte on Tuesday imposed martial law in the Mindanao region, home to 20 million people, following deadly clashes in a mostly Muslim-populated city involving militants whom he said were trying to establish a caliphate for the Islamic State group.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday welcomes other revolutionary organisations to fight the Maute group militant, who are presently battling Philippines soldiers in Marawi City.

A military helicopter hovers by a mosque as government troops battle with Muslim militants who continue to hold their ground in some areas of Marawi city for nearly a week Monday, May 29, 2017 in southern Philippines.

Civilians stuck in Marawi were without food and were as anxious about rocket strikes as much as they were the militants, said Zia Alonto Adiong, a politician coordinating efforts to evacuate civilians.

Marawi, a lakeshore city of minarets that is the centre of culture for the mainly Catholic Philippines’ Muslim minority, is almost empty after gunmen wielding black flags of the Islamic State (IS) group went on a rampage last week.

On Sunday, the bodies of eight men, all shot in the head, were found in a shallow ditch.

“The armed forces, the police and all our forces are in complete control of the city except for certain areas of the city (which the militants) continue to hold”.

A paper sign attached to one of the men indicated that the victims had “betrayed their faith”, the police said.

“The Maute-ISIS Group planned to set ablaze the entire city if Marawi within the time of the month of Ramadan”, he said in a statement.

But street-to-street battles and a military bombing campaign have failed to end the crisis in Marawi, one of the biggest Muslim cities in the mainly Catholic nation, and authorities expressed alarm about those trapped inside the militants’ areas.

Some troops tried to eliminate Maute snipers on Monday as others guarded deserted streets, taken back block by block.

Military operations on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao targeting militants aligned with the Islamic State group have approached their second week amid rising numbers of casualties.

However, Aduca said that Iligan City is still “open”, adding the military is just “intensifying the security operations” to prevent the militants from sneaking into Iligan City.

All senators were expected to attend a closed door briefing last night on the reasons behind the declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao for 60 days. Mr Duterte said on May 27 that he is open to Misuari’s offer to augment government troops with his own fighters.

The city of Illigan, some 38 km away from Marawi, was meanwhile overflowing with evacuees and on lockdown, with authorities saying they were anxious that Maute fighters were blending in with the displaced and could launch attacks.

Killed in the ongoing fighting were 61 Maute Group members and 15 soldiers and three police officers.

Displaced residents of Marawi city sleep on corrugated boxes at an evacuation center in Saguiaran township, near the besieged city of Marawi, Lanao del Sur province Sunday, May 28, 2017 in southern Philippines.

The Philippine military says it has made gains retaking Marawi city from Islamist militants amid clashes that have left about 100 people dead.

“There are Maranaws who haven’t perfectly memorized the verses they were asked to recite at gunpoint”, a 54-year-old evacuee, Patiok Kasim, said in Filipino, in heavy Maranaw accent.