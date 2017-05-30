Philippine solicitor general says martial law declaration “justified”

Convoys of vehicles packed with evacuees and protected by heavily armed soldiers streamed into nearby Iligan City.

In his speech to the troops, Duterte said ISIS “is here already” and flying its flags.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, giving a pep talk to his troops in the country’s restive south, exhorted the soldiers to go all out in fighting Islamic militants and joked that under martial law they could even commit rape with impunity.

At the Mass in Manila, nun Mary John Mananzan called on people to pray and noted that hostages had been taken, including a priest from the cathedral in Marawi. Their condition remains unknown.

Padilla says 61 militants have been killed together with 11 soldiers and four police since Tuesday, when a failed raid to capture one of Asia’s top militants triggered an attack on the city.

Officials said the 19 civilians were murdered by the terror group in the mostly Muslim city of Marawi, which has a 200,000 population. That has slowed efforts to end the most serious crisis President Rodrigo Duterte has faced since he took power almost a year ago.

“In as much as we would like to avoid collateral damage, these terrorists are forcing the hand of government by hiding and holding out inside private homes, government buildings and other facilities”.

In what was intended as a joke, Duterte said the victim was “beautiful” and as mayor of Davao city where the riot took place, he should have been first in line. “Hence, it is now increasingly becoming necessary to use more surgical airstrikes to clear the city & to bring this rebellion to a quicker end”.

There have been Muslim separatists in the region for decades, but recently groups have been aligning with ISIS. But now they have subscribed to the ideology of ISIS (Islamic State).

Philippine authorities confirmed on Friday reports that foreign jihadists from some neighbouring countries are fighting alongside the Maute militants. Plumes of black smoke rose from the direction of the city center and air force helicopters swooped overhead.

The militants have killed at least 19 civilians, including three women and a child who were found dead near a university, regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jo-ar Herrera told AFP. “They’re getting caught in the conflict and I hope this ends soon”.

Government spokesman Zia Alonto Adiong said 2,000 people have been trapped by the terrorists.

He said some civilians refused to evacuate because they want to guard their homes, slowing down government operations.

“We have not seen any concrete evidence of material support from IS”, military spokesperson Padilla earlier said.

“If you go down, I go down”.

Two thousand fearful civilians were trapped on Sunday inside a southern Philippine city where troops are battling Islamist militants, authorities said, as the death toll from nearly a week of fighting neared 100.

Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting and prayer, began yesterday. The military said it believed Hapilon was still in Marawi. He said jihadists from Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore are fighting in Marawi.

“They can run but they can’t hide”, he said, adding that it was only a matter of time before Hapilon is captured or killed.

“We were preparing for exams and we could hear the gunfire and bombs”, he said.

The Abu Sayyaf is notorious for piracy and kidnappings and beheading captives, among them Westerners. He pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in 2014. He also heads an alliance that includes at least 10 smaller militant groups, including the Maute, which have a heavy presence in Marawi and were instrumental in fighting off government forces in this week’s battles.

The United States regards Hapilon as one of the world’s most unsafe terrorists and has offered a bounty of $5 million for his capture.