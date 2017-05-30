Philippines: 2000 people trapped in Marawi battle

“Our ground commanders have assured that the end is nearly there”, military spokesman, Restituto Padilla told reporters.

"I have to rescue my grandfather even at the risk of my life", Khana-Anuar Marabur Jr said after police stopped him for speeding through a checkpoint.

Street-to-street battles and a military bombing campaign in Marawi, one of the biggest Muslim cities in the country, continued on Monday.

“The anticipation of death is worse than death itself”, he told news channel ANC. In recent days, gunmen have managed to fend off attack helicopters, armored vehicles and scores of soldiers.

Guerrero said they also have a pending request for at least a platoon of members of the special operations to beef up security in the airport. About 100 militants, troops and civilians have been killed.

Eight bodies were found on Sunday morning dumped off a bridge on the outskirts of Marawi, which is normally a bustling city of 200,000 people known as a centre of Islamic culture and education.

The bodies of the eight other victims were found in a ditch at the edge of the city with their hands tied and gunshot wounds to the head.

The violence prompted President Rodrigo Duterte last week to declare 60 days of martial law in the southern Philippines, and spurred fears that the Islamic State (IS) was making inroads in the Philippines and in the region.

Arevalo said security is still tight in Marawi City as soldiers continue to flush out remnants of the group that are still occupying some areas in the city. The US regards Hapilon as one of the world’s most risky terrorists and has offered a bounty of five million Dollars for his capture.

The plan of the Islamic-State-linked Maute Group to burn down the besieged city during the month of Ramadan was thwarted when government forces raided one of the hideouts of the local terrorist group, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) revealed yesterday.

Reports say the remaining fighters are still believed to be holding several hostages, including a priest and a number of Christians. There was no word on their condition.

Witnesses in Marawi said they had seen militants flying the Islamic State flag and wearing black outfits and headbands typical of the group. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters that Hapilon has received funds from the Islamic State group.

While Islamist and criminal groups have been active in the lawless tri-border area between the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia for years, aggressive attacks like the ones that are happening since the past week on government troops by militants loyal to ISIS, have increased fears over the group’s expansion into Southeast Asia, reports said.

Fighting in Marawi started in the afternoon of May 23 as state enforcers tried to capture Isnilon Hapilon, a commander of the Abu Sayyaf militant group who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Fighting between the security forces of the Philippines and Islamist militants from Maute and Abu Sayyaf continues in Marawi City in Mindanao. “Compared to the initial days, there has been increasingly less resistance from the militants within Marawi”.

The spokesman added that the military was seeking to “end this as soon as possible” although they did not have a timeline.