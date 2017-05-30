Philippines Army says victory is in sight

Philippine forces pressed their offensive to drive out militants linked.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said combat operations were still going on but the militants were weakening.

Rights groups also anxious that martial law could further strengthen Duterte’s heavy-handed approach to his war on drugs, which has killed about 7,000 people in the past year.

The fighters traveling with Hapilon requested reinforcements from the Maute Group, turning a small firefight into a full-scale battle.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte last week declared Martial Law in Mindanao – which makes up roughly one third of the country – amid deadly clashes in Marawi City involving jihadist militants reportedly attempting to establish a caliphate for the IS.

Lawmakers in the Philippines are calling for a public session of Congress to determine whether martial law is still necessary now that the military is taking control of a southern city from Islamic militants.

He said the military has rescued 390 civilians during its clearing operations.

Philippine troops are now battling Abu Sayyaf jihadist militants, who have pledged allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) on the island.

Duterte has imposed martial law across the southern third of the Philippines to end the uprising.

Speaking to troops on Sunday on the island of Sulu, an Abu Sayyaf stronghold, Duterte said Islamist militants were financing themselves through the drug trade. Jose Calida, the top Philippine prosecutor, said last week that the violence on the large southern island of Mindanao “is no longer a rebellion of Filipino citizens”. “Munafiq” is their label for Muslims who are for them are not religiously professing Islam, like not being able to recite some important verses in the Qur’an”, an Army imam, who has relatives in Marawi City, told reporters. Experts have warned that as IS is weakened in Syria and Iraq, battered by years of American-led attacks, Mindanao could become a focal point for regional fighters.

Padilla said the bodies of four men, three women and a child were found near a road close to Mindanao State University in Marawi.

“In the absence of any more resistance, there is no reason to have our presence there but just to keep the security and we will transfer the control of the city to our civil authorities”.

“I will hire you as soldiers – same pay, same privileges, and I will build houses for you in some areas”, Duterte said, according to a video of his speech made available on Sunday.

Given these unpredictable maritime threats, maritime officials from the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia have been meeting frequently to discuss how to protect commercial shipping passing through their respective borders.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which is trying to help those trapped, said people are dying from the extreme conditions and being hit by stray bullets.

Ano, the military chief, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the extremists had plotted to set Marawi ablaze entirely to project IS’s influence.

The military announced on Saturday, the start of the holy month of Ramadan, that it would intensify the bombing campaign.

Iligan, 24 miles away from Marawi, was overflowing with evacuees Monday who have fled Marawi over fears of being attacked by Islamist militants.

The Philippines, which is majority Catholic, has faced Muslim separatist movements for decades in Mindanao with its significant Muslim population.