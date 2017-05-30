Philippines’ Duterte makes rape joke for martial law troops

Convoys of vehicles packed with evacuees and protected by heavily armed soldiers streamed into nearby Iligan City.

On the campaign trail, Duterte also jokingly told voters to open funeral parlour businesses because as president he would fill them with corpses from a war on drugs.

During a visit on Saturday to an army base on Jolo island, where Philippine forces are fighting another Islamist group, the Abu Sayyaf, Duterte said he would treat communist and separatist guerrillas the same as government troops if they join his fight.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is telling troops fighting Muslim militants for the control of southern Marawi city to use martial law powers to defeat the Islamic State group-linked extremists. The raid collapsed after a wave of militants stormed the city and went on a rampage, burning houses, a university and Catholic churches and taking hostages, including a priest and more than a dozen others at a cathedral. Their condition was not known.

Two thousand fearful civilians were trapped on Sunday inside a southern Philippine city where troops are battling Islamist militants, authorities said, as the death toll from nearly a week of fighting neared 100. It is not clear if any civilians are among the dead.

Duterte imposed 60 days of martial law Tuesday on the island of Mindanao, a traditional homeland of minority Muslims that encompasses the southern third of the nation and is home to 22 million people. Thousands of residents have fled from the city.

“I saw two jets swoop down and fire at rebel positions repeatedly”, Alexander Mangundatu, a security guard, told The Associated Press in Marawi as a plume of black smoke billowed in the distance.

“I’ll imprison you myself”, he said, referring to any soldiers who commit violations, then he joked: “If you had raped three, I will admit it, that’s on me”. “They’re getting caught in the conflict and I hope this ends soon”.

“In as much as we would like to avoid collateral damage, these rebels are forcing the hand of government by hiding and holding out inside private homes, government building and other facilities”, Padilla said.

Hailing fallen government troopers, Westmincom commander Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr. said, “They made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that the city (of Marawi) will be cleared from terror threat and immediately restore normalcy in that part of Mindanao“.

“But that’s fine as long as civilians are not hurt, ” Mr Padilla said.

In reprisal, as many as 500 Islamic militants attacked Marawi.

“The dream of the Maute group, which has pledged allegiance to the ISIS and its flag, is to transform Mindanao into an Islamic state“, he added.

“I will go to jail for you”.

Adiong said local officials were seeking clearance from the military to send rescue teams to 25 districts where the trapped residents were located.

“These terrorist atrocities continue to sow terror and confusion even to noncombatant Muslims and Christians”, he said in a statement.

Gen Ano announced that troops were searching for the leader, who is believed to still be inside the city. Hapilon has also suffered a mild stroke, he said.

They said six soldiers died in Thursday’s fighting. “We give primordial concern to the safety of our people, the safety of the Maranao”, Herrera said.