Philippines: Hundreds trapped in battle for Marawi

The military spokesperson also belied reports that the Maute has seized half of Marawi City, adding that troops seek to end the crossfire “as soon as possible”. “Food is running out, water is running out, they don’t have electricity”, Martin Thalmann, the deputy head of the ICRC’s Philippine delegation who is in Marawi, told AFP.

He had also told soldiers that they could arrest people without warrants and joked that they could rape up to three women, drawing global outrage.

About 100 people have died in the violence, including some civilians, although authorities were still trying to assess the scope of the bloodshed.

In his report to Congress, Duterte said he declared martial law to address the Maute Group’s attempt to take over Mindanao as a caliphate of the global terrorist group IS.

“It simply means to say that those who have true and accurate reports on which he will depend on will be the military and the PNP”, he said.

In a text message to defense reporters, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the target is to clear the southern Philippine city on Mindanao island of the remnants of Maute militants linked to the Islamic State group that tried to occupy the city on May 23.

Meanwhile, security forces tightened the borders to an adjacent city over fears that the insurgents, who pledge allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), may be hiding among locals fleeing Marawi.

It has been announced that 61 militants, 15 government troops, and 19 civilians have been killed amid the clashes.

Duterte’s offer to the Maoists comes after his government canceled the latest round of peace talks with the NPA’s political arm, accusing the rebels of planning more attacks. Its leader and founder leader, Nur Misuari, suggested the idea to Duterte and volunteered his men to join the battle in Marawi.

The Maute seized parts of Marawi City on the southern island of Mindanao last week.

Most of Marawi’s 200,000 people have left, many pouring into Iligan, some 38 km (24 miles) away, where authorities said they were stretched to the limit and anxious that Maute fighters were blending in with the displaced and could launch attacks. Several Islamist groups have broken away from the main Muslim rebel armies, most significantly Abu Sayyaf, which formed in 1991 and had early links to al-Qaeda.

For the small Christian community of Marawi, however, life in the city had until recently been peaceful and prosperous.

The government has declared martial law in the southern Philippines, and security forces have locked down Marawi to prevent the fighting from spilling over into neighboring areas.

The 1987 Constitution of the Philippines, however, says the imposition of martial law should not exceed 60 days, and that any extension has to be approved by Congress.

He said the army is still assessing whether or not martial law should be extended.

But Abella said Duterte was only pointing out “that the one with accurate information regarding activities on the ground are the ones he will trust”.

HRW and others also heard dark echoes of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled as a brutal dictator from 1972 to 1981 after declaring martial law – especially since Duterte promised that his version would “not be any different from what the president, Marcos, did”. Abe made a reciprocal trip previous year.

“In the past incidents, they were able to escape and continue to grow”, said Dicali.

He also guaranteed that the airstrikes have not led to civilian casualties, adding that soldiers have the expertise and equipment to undertake this offensive with precision.