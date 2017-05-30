Philippines military jets fire rockets at IS-linked militant positions

After the raid failed, gunmen swept through the streets, fending off government forces and taking over large parts of the city.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appealed to Islamist militants on Friday to abandon hostilities and start dialogue in an effort to end their bloody occupation of a southern city that experts called a major blow to regional security.

Smoke rises in the residential neighbourhood of Marawi City as fighting rages between government soldiers and the Maute militant group, in southern Philippines May 27, 2017.

It was unclear whether those eight were included in the military’s count of civilian deaths. He is at the nexus of several militant groups that are trying to merge into a more powerful force.

Mr Duterte told soldiers in Iligan, a city near Marawi, that he had long feared that “contamination by IS” loomed in the country’s future. “If there’s an open defiance, you will die”, the brash president said, adding, “If it means many people dying, so be it”.

“During martial law, your commanders, you can arrest any person, search any house, no need for a warrant“, Duterte said in direct contravention of the Philippines’ 1987 constitution. But human rights groups and others fear that martial law powers could further embolden the president, who already has been accused of allowing extrajudicial killings of thousands of people in his crackdown on illegal drugs.

Civilians stuck in Marawi were without food and were as anxious about rocket strikes as much as they were the militants, said Zia Alonto Adiong, a politician coordinating efforts to evacuate civilians.

“But those who are out-andout terrorists, and you can not be convinced to stop fighting, so be it. Let us fight”.

In Manila, Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the government has secured the Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative (LASURECO) compound, and that power in almost all of Marawi City has been restored. “We can not just pinpoint the particular spot”.

The Philippines is officially under “invasion” by terrorists, the government said Friday.

Malaysia’s Special Branch police said its intelligence indicates at least five other Malaysians are still in Marawi City and that it will take the time to verify the numbers and their identities, said The Malay Mail Online. “We have to finish this”.

Solicitor General Jose Calida told reporters in Davao City that Indonesians and Malaysians are among those fighting in Marawi.

But Wadi also said he did not believe the vast majority of local Muslims supported an IS caliphate, nor the group’s brutal tactics that include mass beheadings of opponents. “As Muslims, we accept all the trials with patience and we don’t blame anyone for our situation today”, he said.

As authorities tried to gain more control over the city, disturbing details have emerged.

Two civilians were also killed inside a hospital that the gunmen had occupied on Tuesday, and the military was investigating reports that nine people had been murdered at a checkpoint the militants had set up, authorities said. Mr Enriquez has been in the job for about two months.

“I could tell because they wore black headbands with the [IS] signs”, said one man fleeing Marawi by foot.

Militants forced their way into the Marawi Cathedral and seized a Catholic priest, 10 worshippers and three church workers, according to the city’s bishop, Edwin de la Pena.

The dream of the Maute group, which has pledged allegiance to the ISIS and to its flag, is to transform Mindanao as an Islamic State or, in their language, “Daulah Islamiya”.