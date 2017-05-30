Philippines Says Fight With Islamic State Militants Nearing End

Duterte made the remark in a speech to soldiers on Mindanao island, where he imposed martial law on Tuesday to try to crush Islamic State-linked rebels, who have been battling the military after laying siege to a southern city.

When they couldn’t recite verses of the Quran because they were Christians, they were brought to the top of a ravine and shot to death, Mangadang said, citing the chief of a village where the victims lived.

About 60 militants and 15 members of the security forces have been killed since Saturday, the army says. “And we’re trying to isolate all these pockets of resistance”. Army spokesperson Restituto Padilla on Monday said sympathizers in Marawi, a predominantly Muslim city, and some of the over 100 prisoners who escaped after a jail was set alight by militants may have joined Maute, complicating the operations.

“The person has been in communications with the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City”, Arrmanatha said.

Military operations on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao targeting militants aligned with the Islamic State group have approached their second week amid rising numbers of casualties.

The military announced on Saturday, the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, that it would step up the bombing.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the south through mid-July after the militants went on the deadly rampage in Marawi, a lakeside city dotted with hundreds of mosques, following an unsuccessful military raid to capture Hapilon.

“We don’t want what’s happening in Marawi to spill over in Iligan”, said Colonel Alex Aduca, chief of the Fourth Mechanized Infantry Battalion.

Poloyapoy may not have any families in Mindanao especially in Marawi City, but having worked in government at Bukidnon province for three years, she knows the fears and anxiety felt by those whose safety is being threatened by terrorist violence.

Troops on the streets of Marawi fired at Maute snipers as smoke poured out of several buildings.

Authorities say some 2,000 people remain trapped in the city and fear that they would be killed by the militants if they attempted to leave.

Support for Isis in Mindanao “has facilitated cooperation across clan and ethnic lines, widened the extremist recruitment pool to include computer-savvy university students and opened new worldwide communication and possibly funding channels”, it said.

The military said air strikes were taken on “known and verified enemy positions”.

“This means that we have well-identified targets and we have highly skilled and trained pilots delivering the payload to our targets”, Arevalo said. Many sent desperate text messages begging to be rescued and reporting that their homes had been destroyed, said Zia Alonto Adiong, an official in Lanao del Sur province, one of the country’s poorest.

Islamist militants locked in street-to-street battles with security forces in a southern Philippine city have killed 19 civilians, the military said Sunday, bringing the official death toll from almost a week of fighting to at least 85.

“For this martial law and the consequences of martial law and the ramifications of martial law, I and I alone would be responsible; just do your jobs”, he said, according to The New York Times. We should also consider the feelings and perspective of those living in Mindanao, especially in Marawi who now fear for their lives.

The MILF, which signed a peace deal with the government in 2014 but has yet to fully implement it, said last week it would cooperate with the government and help people affected by the Marawi unrest. These terrorists are anti-people.