Philippines: Troops ‘take back Marawi’ from Isis

“The armed forces and the police and all our forces are in complete control of the city, except for certain areas of the city where they continue to hold”, Gen. Restituto Padilla, of the Philippines’ armed forces, said.

Militants who have laid siege to a southern Philippines city had been planning a spate of attacks during the holy month of Ramadan to earn recognition as a regional branch of the Islamic State group, the military said Tuesday.

Philippine forces say they now control most of a southern city where militants linked to the Islamic State group launched a bloody siege almost a week ago.

Rohan Gunaratna, a terrorism expert at Singapore’s S. Rarajatnam School of International Studies, said the fighting in Marawi, along with smaller battles elsewhere in the southern Philippines, may be precursors to declaring a province, which would be “a huge success for the terrorists”. In one area, the bodies of eight men who appeared to have been executed by militants were found in a ravine, police said.

Marawi City on Mindanao has seen violent clashes between militants and government forces, with at least 100 people dead in less than a week as the militants occupied a jail, a hospital and other buildings.

Duterte and military chiefs have said most of the militants belong to the local Maute group, which they estimate has about 260 armed followers and has declared allegiance to IS.

Local authorities expressed alarm about the fate of the trapped people.

Padilla said the bodies of four men, three women and a child were found near a road close to Mindanao State University in Marawi.

The strength and capability of the militants have reinforced fears of Islamic State gaining a foothold in the southern Philippines, from where it could organise attacks in other parts of south-east Asia.

The black ISIS flags with the message “There is no other god than God” were fluttered throughout the city and numerous locals fled to establishments for nearby.

Padilla said in a statement that the troops will continue “precision” air strikes and artillery fire at specific targets in the city where the Maute militants are hiding.

Some rights activists and lawmakers say martial law across the island is an overreaction that will increase the risk of human rights abuses by security forces.

Cooperation between Islamist militants, criminals and corrupt politicians is common across Mindanao, where a Muslim separatist rebellion has claimed more than 120,000 lives since the 1970s.

Attached to one of the bodies was a sign that said “Munafik” (hypocrite).

The violence erupted Tuesday night when the government launched a raid to capture Isnilon Hapilon, who is on Washington’s list of most-wanted terrorists.

Hapilon’s group then called in reinforcements and torched buildings, posted snipers on roof-tops to repel troops and took an unknown number of hostages, including a Catholic priest.

“The events commencing on 23 May 2017 put on public display the groups’ clear intention to establish an Islamic state and their capability to deprive the duly constituted authorities – the President foremost – of their powers and prerogatives”, the report said.

The US regards Hapilon as one of the world’s most unsafe terrorists and has offered a bounty of five million United States dollars for his capture.