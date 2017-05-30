Piers Morgan Slams Ariana Grande For Not Visiting Manchester Terror Attack Victims

He wrote, “I’m afraid I need to set you straight girl”.

“So there you go, unsolicited advice from a fat dude in Georgia who loves his daughters and appreciate (sic) that there are people like you in the world”, he said.

He said things like, “You don’t have a dadgum thing to apologize for”.

And even if your children weren’t in attendance, you felt something real after learning that 22 people were killed in the attack.

Millsaps, who is an American film producer, also shared some advice with Grande on how to heal during this hard time.

Ariana wrote: “I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week”. Hell, go lick as many freaking donuts as you want. He also tells her to take some time off.

Music, Millsaps reminded Grande, is the global language of peace. Her tweet has since gone viral with over 6.8 lakh “likes” and more than 3.2 lakh retweets.

Four days after the bombing, the singer announced that she would return to Manchester for another concert to benefit the victims of the bombing and their families. However, one caring and logical dad took to Twitter to share some words of wisdom for the young singer, encouraging her to ignore whatever her strategists are saying and take time to process her feelings.

We will not quit or operate in fear. Your fans aren’t going anywhere.

We won’t let this divide us.

Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.

We won’t let hate win.

I’ll be returning to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.

From the day we stared putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was meant to be asafe space for my fans.

Ariana Grande posted a despondent tweet hours after a man bombed her Manchester, England, concert.

However, the pop star has announced that she will be returning to Manchester for a concert to take place on June 4, which will benefit all of the wounded and the families of those who died during that tragic evening.