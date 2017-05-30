Pipe-Wielding Suspect Wounded In Fremont Officer-Involved Shooting

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Fremont on Monday.

It was the fourth officer-involved shooting in as many months for Fremont police officers. The officer found the suspect and requested back up.

A uniform patrol officer was flagged down by someone who said a man was waving a pipe and threatening people.

“This quickly unfolded within 1 to 2 minutes”, Cortes said. He was only 10 feet or so from the officer, still holding the 10-inch-long pipe in his hand, when the officer opened fire, police said.

The Fremont police department does not have body cameras for patrol officers, but is now in the process of obtaining them.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. The officer chased the suspect into the south parking lot of the shopping center.

A woman who witnessed the shooting told NBC Bay Area the officer fired three shots, and the suspect was hit in the shoulder and stomach.

One officer was involved in the shooting and was not injured. “Even two years ago, we had officers that were shot”. Villabrille ended up committing suicide.

Police will continue investigating the incident and will issue updates on Tuesday as well as a detailed press release in the next 48 to 72 hours, Bosques said.