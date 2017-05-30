Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding album and photos

Although Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle did not attend the ceremony this morning, it is believed she will attend the reception this evening.

The glass marquee put up by the Duchess of Cambridge’s family for her younger sister, 33, and new husband James Matthews, 41, was still standing but nearly deserted – in contrast to Saturday’s extravagant revels.

Bride Pippa enforced a “no ring, no bring” rule earlier this year, ahead of her wedding to James, which meant that guests could only bring their partners if they were engaged or married.

Actress Meghan Markle leaves the “Today Show” taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 13, 2016 in New York City.

The most likely reason Meghan did not go to the church in Englefield was probably to avoid upstaging the bride, Pippa Middleton, on her big day.

“Harry is extremely fond of his sister-in-law”.

Kate helped keep the children in line and on-task – she was seen flashing a “hush” sign with her finger over her lips when they were near the church doors. He disappeared during the wines of honor as discreetly as possible, and returned with her, showing how serious their relationship was, he did not want Meghan to arrive alone at the reception. Prior, Markle was Harry’s plus one to his best friend’s wedding in Jamaica. LOL, Bucklebury. And as a source told the site, Markle and Harry were wary of shifting the focus to themselves on Middleton’s wedding day, because they know they are hotter and cooler.

Pippa Middleton pulled a Kate when she recycled a dainty pair of earrings that she first wore on her big sister’s wedding day – and we couldn’t think of a more sentimental “something old” for her special day.

“The situation was also stressful for Harry”.