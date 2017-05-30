Pirates Of The Caribbean: Javier Bardem On What Makes Pirates Fun

But now? Who knows. With that in mind, odds are working on a Pirates movie is one heck of an experience so I opted to play a round of High/Low with the cast of the film.

Now in the fifth movie in the franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales, it would seem that there has been a change to the history of the compass and how it came to be in the hands of Jack Sparrow, leading to media outlets such as Cinema Blend pointing out the continuity issues this raises.

If you enjoy Depp’s portrayal of the pirate then you’ll love this movie as much as the others. Fans hoping the latest installment of the Pirates franchise won’t be the last will be pleased to learn that the film is off to a strong start at the global box, grossing a total of $34.5 million ahead of the film’s domestic release. “He’s such a unique character, such an endearing character, and such an irreverent character all in one”.

And, of course, we have Johnny Depp as Sparrow himself. Even though the new movie wraps up by leaving a few threads hanging and the potential for another sequel, Disney might be better off just letting this film series quietly slide down into Davy Jones’ locker. With cast members like Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley returning to the franchise, it’s newcomers like Javier Bardem who have to stand out to deliver something fresh. It’s in theaters now. According to PopCulture.com’s official review of the film, Pirates of the Caribben: Dead Men Tell No Tales offers “the same high adventure fun as Gore Verbinski’s first two Pirates films”. Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.